LeBron James Is Vaccinated But Also Hesitant To Advocate For It: “That’s Not My Job”

With the entire world collectively still being affected by the pandemic, it only makes sense that celebrities would become a part of the conversation as well — just ask Nicki Minaj!
Now it looks like LeBron James also has an opinion when it comes to getting vaccinated, although being fully-vaxxed himself doesn’t mean he’ll be the one to tell you to run and get the shot yourself.
During the annual Lakers Media Day earlier today, TMZ reports that James had one of the more standout sit-downs with the press to discuss the team being 100% vaccinated against COVID-19. Showing skepticism at first towards taking the shot, he eventually did some research and highlighted family as the primary reason for ultimately deciding to get vaccinated.
LeBron stops short of willingly becoming a public face to advocate getting vaxxed though. See below for a brief reason of why he told the press that won’t be happening, via TMZ:
“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies,” LeBron said. “We’re not talking about something that’s political, or racism, or police brutality. Things of that nature. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well being.”
“So, I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”James compared it to giving out job advice — explaining he would never tell someone how to choose their own career paths.“You have to do what’s best for your family,” LeBron said.
“So, I know what I did for me and my family. I know some of my friends and what they did for their families.”
He ended his remarks by simply stating he won’t be one to tell you how to dictate your health, ending his message by stating, “that’s not my job.”
Does LeBron make a good point? Let us know after watching his full media day comment on vaccination below:
