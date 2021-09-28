Dreamville Festival 2022

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole and The Dreamville team announced that Dreamville Festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on April 2-3, 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am DreamvilleFest.com.

Instead of Cole only bringing the largest artist-led festivals in the country and major annual events to the home. He is having it extended to two-day event next spring after selling out Year 1 with 40,000 attendees from across the globe.

This news follows the Friday kick-off to his The Off-Season tour, which is the first major US hip-hop arena tour since COVID began.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: More Than 5 Reasons Why You Can’t-Miss Dreamville

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People 81 photos Launch gallery Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People 1. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 1 of 81 2. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 2 of 81 3. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 3 of 81 4. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 4 of 81 5. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 5 of 81 6. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 6 of 81 7. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 7 of 81 8. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 8 of 81 9. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 9 of 81 10. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 10 of 81 11. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 11 of 81 12. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 12 of 81 13. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 13 of 81 14. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 14 of 81 15. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 15 of 81 16. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 16 of 81 17. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 17 of 81 18. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 18 of 81 19. Dreamville Festival 2019 Source:Victoria McGraw 19 of 81 20. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 20 of 81 21. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K97.5 (@k975) 21 of 81 22. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K97.5 (@k975) 22 of 81 23. View this post on Instagram A post shared by K97.5 (@k975) 23 of 81 24. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 24 of 81 25. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 25 of 81 26. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 26 of 81 27. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 27 of 81 28. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 28 of 81 29. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 29 of 81 30. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 30 of 81 31. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 31 of 81 32. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 32 of 81 33. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 33 of 81 34. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 34 of 81 35. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 35 of 81 36. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 36 of 81 37. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 37 of 81 38. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 38 of 81 39. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 39 of 81 40. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 40 of 81 41. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 41 of 81 42. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 42 of 81 43. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 43 of 81 44. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 44 of 81 45. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 45 of 81 46. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 46 of 81 47. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 47 of 81 48. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 48 of 81 49. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 49 of 81 50. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 50 of 81 51. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 51 of 81 52. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 52 of 81 53. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 53 of 81 54. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 54 of 81 55. Dreamville Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria=Raleigh 55 of 81 56. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 56 of 81 57. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 57 of 81 58. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 58 of 81 59. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 59 of 81 60. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 60 of 81 61. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 61 of 81 62. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 62 of 81 63. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 63 of 81 64. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 64 of 81 65. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 65 of 81 66. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 66 of 81 67. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 67 of 81 68. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 68 of 81 69. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 69 of 81 70. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 70 of 81 71. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 71 of 81 72. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 72 of 81 73. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 73 of 81 74. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 74 of 81 75. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 75 of 81 76. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 76 of 81 77. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 77 of 81 78. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 78 of 81 79. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 79 of 81 80. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 80 of 81 81. Dreamvile Festiville 2019 Source:Victoria - Raleigh 81 of 81 Skip ad Continue reading Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People Yes, 40,000 people were in one place at one time to enjoy the rescheduled Dreamville Festival ; that was originally dated in September. J.Coles inaugural festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park, where the plan for this festival had been in the works for 4 years or more. The two stage festival Rise and Shine had great performances and dedications to the late, Nipsey Hussle by all the artist; J.Cole, 21 Savage , Nelly , Teyana Taylor , Big Sean , Lute , OMEN , MEZ , Ari Lennox , EarthGang ,Rapsody , J.I.D , Davido , 6lack ,SABA , and COZZ. J.Cole dedicated his song 'Love Yours' to Nipsey and let everyone know it's important to give people their flowers while they are here, as he brought on Philly rapper Meek Mill to perform. Big Sean had the largest moment of silence to pay respect and send prayers to Nipsey and his family. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv9ceW_FtY2/

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS}

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Star Transformation: J. Cole 22 photos Launch gallery Star Transformation: J. Cole 1. Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation In New York Featuring J. Cole and DJ Nice Source:false 1 of 22 2. J.Cole’s Listening Party Source:false 2 of 22 3. The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet Source:false 3 of 22 4. 102.7 KIIS FM’s Wango Tango – Show Source:false 4 of 22 5. The 40th American Music Awards – Red Carpet Source:false 5 of 22 6. Fabolous, J. Cole and Tyga Visit BET’s 106 & Park Source:false 6 of 22 7. J. Cole ‘Born Sinner’ Listening Session Source:false 7 of 22 8. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’ Source:false 8 of 22 9. 3rd Annual Philly 4th Of July Jam Source:false 9 of 22 10. Rock The Bells – San Bernardino, CA – Day 2 Source:false 10 of 22 11. Governors Ball 2014 In New York – Day 3 Source:false 11 of 22 12. D’USSE VIP Riser + Lounge At On The Run Tour – MetLife Stadium Source:false 12 of 22 13. Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch Source:false 13 of 22 14. J. Cole Source:false 14 of 22 15. J. Cole Source:false 15 of 22 16. 2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival – Day 2 Source:false 16 of 22 17. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 2 Source:false 17 of 22 18. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival Source:false 18 of 22 19. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 1 Source:false 19 of 22 20. 2016 Lollapalooza – Day 1 Source:false 20 of 22 21. J. Cole Source:false 21 of 22 22. J. Cole Performs At Oracle Arena Source:false 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Star Transformation: J. Cole Star Transformation: J. Cole See the NC native through the years.

Latest…

Dreamville Festival 2022 was originally published on hiphopnc.com