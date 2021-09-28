105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” is filled to the brim today with the latest in industry news, and at the forefront of discussion is model-turned-reality-star Cynthia Bailey and an unfortunate confirmation on her future with The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

We’re sad to report to RHOA fans that Bailey will not be returning to the series, leaving behind 11 seasons of memories and the promise for future endeavors elsewhere. Keep listening for Gary’s full recap of how she announced her split, in addition to an in-studio debate we had on the dynamics of bro code sparked by a recent conversation Bow Wow had with Diddy in regards to dating his ex, Joie Chavis. Speaking of new relationships, we also got some insight on what’s brewing between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd.

Get into “Gary’s Tea” for today below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

Gary’s Tea: Cynthia Bailey Makes An Exit From RHOA + Is Diddy Breaking Bro Code With Bow Wow? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

