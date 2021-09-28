The Bijou Star Files: The Smith’s and Their “Unconventional Relationship” Called Marriage

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith Discusses His “Unconventional Relationship” With Jada Pinkett-Smith–“Marriage For Us Can’t Be A Prison”

As one of the most successful actors of our time, Will Smith recently revealed he spent a large portion of his life trying to live up to the standards his star-studded career set for him. While speaking with GQ, Will opened up about his journey to evolve from an excellent movie star into a well-rounded man, and discussed how his marriage has played a part in that over the years. Read More

KELLY GUILTY In Federal Sex Crimes Trial

Joycelyn Savage — who lived with R. Kelly for years as one of his girlfriends — became one of the centerpieces of his story when he was first arrested. Gerald Griggs, who represents the Savage family tells us, “The conviction today spoke volumes in accountability when it comes to people hearing black women and believing their stories.” Read More

CYNTHIA BAILEY I’M LEAVING ‘RHOA’

Cynthia Bailey — one of the main stars on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for over a decade — is calling it quits on the popular reality series. Read More

BRIAN LAUNDRIE FBI GETS ITEMS FROM PARENTS’ HOME… For DNA Matching

The FBI paid Brian Laundrie‘s parents’ home a visit to get some personal items in hopes they might have his DNA on them. Read More

DEVIN BOOKER REVEALS COVID BATTLE ON LIVE STREAM… ‘No Taste, No Smell’

Devin Booker says he’s currently fighting COVID … revealing on a Twitch stream over the weekend he’s been battling the virus for about a week — and it’s sapped him of his taste and smell. Read More

Kelly’s Defense Lawyer Says They Will Appeal His Sentence After Being Found Guilty In Racketeering Case

It’s been a long time coming in the R. Kelly racketeering trial. After delays due to COVID-19, the six-week trial is over and R. Kelly has been found guilty. After two days of deliberation, a jury of seven men and five women convicted him on all nine counts, including racketeering and sex trafficking in a federal court in Brooklyn. Read More

Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro’s Recent COVID-19 Tests Results Turned Out To Be False Positive

Last Friday, “The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly pulled off of the set live on-air as they were preparing to interview Vice President Kamala Harris. The incident caused the VP to be interviewed from elsewhere in the building without having to be on the show’s actual set. Read More

Plies Shares A Special Moment On Stage With A Disabled Fan

Plies definitely loves and appreciates his fans, and he made sure it was known this past weekend during his show. On Monday, he took to Instagram to share videos of him sharing a special moment with a fan who is an amputee and he explained how the young woman was able to inspire him. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back On Social Media At Criticism Of Her Recent Nike Ad—“Ya’ll So Fake Woke”

Roommates, as we’ve seen time and again, social media is a breeding ground for celebrity criticism—and while many A-listers choose not to respond, some, like Megan Thee Stallion, use the opportunity to clap back. Following the release of her recent Nike ad, a commenter on social media decided to let their feelings be known about Megan Thee Stallion…and she responded with tons of shade. Read More

Kash Doll Tries To Prevent Her Mother From Watching Her Scene On The Debut Episode Of ‘Black Mafia Family’

Last night was the premier for 50 Cent’s new series “Black Mafia Family,” (BMF) which is a drama that follows BMF, focused on brothers Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ and Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory’s upbringing and involvement in one of the most prominent drug and money laundering organization in Detroit. The highly anticipated show has a great mix of up-and-coming actors and veterans, including Detroit natives Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. & Kash Doll. Read More

Dozens of Massachusetts Troopers Quit Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Dozens of state police troopers in Massachusetts have submitted their resignation over the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Read More

Man Dies After Gulping Down 1.5 Liters of Coca-Cola in 10 Minutes

A Chinese man passed away after he drank 1.5 liters of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes. An enormous amount of gas buildup was the cause of a 22-year-old man’s death. The tragic incident was detailed in the journal “Clinics and Research in Hepatology and Gastroenterology,” which stated the young man gulped down 1.5 liters of the soda, and six hours later, he began experiencing severe pain along with a swollen stomach. He immediately went to Chaoyang Hospital in Beijing, the New York Post reports. Read More

Black Google Employee Says He Was Removed From Premises Because Security Didn’t Believe He Worked There

A Black employee at Google was wrongly removed from the campus after security didn’t believe he worked there. Read More

Exclusive: Akon’s Other ‘Wife,’ Rozina Negusei, Set to Join ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ [Photos]

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is adding another lady to the mix, Rozina Negusei — wife of singer/entrepreneur Akon — is set to tape with the ladies for season 14. Read More

M.A.C. Announces Makeup Line with Whitney Houston’s Estate: ‘Something She Always Wanted to Do’

In a surprising move, MAC announced that a collaboration with Whitney Houston is on it’s way. Read More

Candace Owens Supporter Says She’ll Be The ‘First Female President Of The United States’ But Mistakes Her For Stacey Dash

It appears that some of Candace Owens’ fans might not know what she looks like. American conservative political commentator Candace Owens, 32, became a trending topic on Twitter after one of her fans mistook her for actress Stacey Dash, 54. Read More

India Royale Responds to Fan Who Calls Her Lil Durk’s ‘Baby Momma’: ‘We’re Very Much Married’

India Royale took to Twitter on Monday to address a fan’s claims that she is Lil Durk’s “Baby momma.” Read More

THE STORY BEHIND THE QUILT A$AP ROCKY WORE TO THE MET GALA

You can only imagine the thoughts that were going through the woman whose name is Sarah’s mind when she saw photos streaming in from the Met Gala and noticed the quilt that A$AP Rocky was wearing appeared to be the same quilt her grandmother made that the family donated to a local thrift store a while back. Read More

CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST BILL COSBY IS PROCEEDING

According to reports, a motions hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the Santa Monica Courthouse in connection with Judy Huth’s lawsuit against Bill Cosby. The Canyon Lake woman alleges Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15-years-old. Read More

