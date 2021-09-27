News
R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim Foxx Played In Securing Justice For Black Women And Girls

The Cook County State’s Attorney Office was instrumental in starting a legal domino effect that ended with a conviction more than two years later.

R. Kelly Bond Hearing Held In Sexual Assault Case

Cook County State’s attorney Kim Foxx speaks with reporters and details the charges against R. Kelly’s first court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on February 23, 2019, in Chicago. | Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

One of the more popular sentiments being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly‘s guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been how Black women would not rest until the disgraced singer was brought to justice.

After all, his victims were primarily Black girls and women, a truth that likely made it all the more personal to the Black women who led the charge to get Kelly investigated, arrested, charged and successfully prosecuted.

And while acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis may have finished the job on Monday when a jury found Kelly guilty of racketeering and eight counts of an anti-sex trafficking law, one Black woman back in Chicago certainly deserves at least a healthy portion of the credit for starting what became the legal domino effect that ended with a conviction more than two years later.

Kasulis knew as much, too, since the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was among the first people the acting U.S. attorney thanked following the guilty verdict.

To refresh memories, it was Foxx’s office that charged Kelly with multiple counts of sex abuse in 2019.

But not before the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a docuseries that debuted early that year and chronicled accounts from the then-alleged victims of the man who had been acquitted of similar charges involving an underage girl more than a decade earlier.

It was “Surviving R. Kelly” that prompted Foxx, the first Black woman to be Cook County’s prosecutor, to begin asking for victims to come forward following the 2019 revelation of a video that reportedly shows R. Kelly having sex with an underaged girl. Foxx set up a hotline for victims to contact her office.

“I’m here today to encourage victims of sexual assault or domestic violence related to these allegations to please get in touch with our office,” Foxx said at the time. “In order to have an investigation … we have to have victims and witnesses who are willing to come forth with whatever information that they have.”

Foxx explained her motive during an interview with the New York Times.

“This is about, for me, opening the doors,” Foxx told the Times at the time. “We should allow people to have the opportunity to tell their stories and then vet them.”

Foxx, who is herself a survivor of sexual assault, said she knew it was not easy for the women and girls to come forward.

Foxx added: “I hope that the public has seen that there is a real need to have conversations about sexual abuse and sexual assault. Particularly with young victims.”

One week later, Kelly was hit with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County.

After several accusers had previously come forward, two more women also did the same on the day before Foxx’s office charged Kelly.

Foxx, who grew up in public housing in Chicago, has openly said that she can relate to Kelly’s victims in part because she, herself, was sexually assaulted as a young girl.

“As someone who came from a neighborhood like I did to be able to step into this moment right now where we can transform our criminal justice system and have the support of all of you, you have no idea how much that means,” she once told the Chicago Tribune.

If you saw Gayle King's interview with R. Kelly on Wednesday, the singer had a complete breakdown on camera after being confronted with sexual assault allegations. That wasn't the first time Kelly has been questioned about accusations that have spanned more than two decades. SEE ALSO: R. Kelly Arrested, His Lawyer Says: ‘All The Women Are Lying’ In case you missed it, in an interview that aired on "CBS This Morning,” Kelly offered implausible answers when he was questioned about his past with underage girls, like his illegal marriage to then-15-year-old singer Aaliyah. "I beat my case," he cried in reference to his 2008 acquittal on child porn charges. "When you beat something, you beat it. You can’t double-jeopardy me like that. You can’t. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to nobody!" In the interview, Kelly also adamantly denied he was guilty, saying, “Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through. … Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f*cking life!” Back in 2002, Kelly did his first interview with BET's Ed Gordon after a sex tape hit the streets that purportedly showed the singer and a teenager. Kelly denied every allegation, refused to talk about his marriage to an underage Aaliyah and repeatedly said, "I am not a monster." In 2008, Kelly was interviewed by Touré for BET again, and the journalist bluntly asked him, “Do you like teenage girls?” Kelly famously said, “When you say teenage, how old are we talking?” Up until 2015, Kellly managed to avoid questions about the allegations but Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani from HuffPost Live professionally asked him about sexuality in his lyrics, which made Kelly feel like he was being "interrogated." He walked off set. Now we have arrived at his interview with Gayle King. On Feb. 22, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is facing 70 years in prison. The latest charges against Kelly stem from attorney Michael Avenatti giving a pair of purported child porn videos that featured the singer. Avenatti said he was hired last April in connection to multiple allegations of Kelly sexually assaulting minors. He claimed to have videotaped evidence, which, despite their similarities, were apparently not the same video footage that got Kelly indicted in 2002 — and acquitted in 2008 — for child porn. Increased interest in seeing Kelly charged for his alleged crimes came at the beginning of the year when the bombshell docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired with several women accusing him of sexually abusing them when they were underage. Watch the interviews below:

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim Foxx Played In Securing Justice For Black Women And Girls  was originally published on newsone.com

