Joey Logano Discusses the Challenges of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs

2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano joined Kyle Bailey of the Clubhouse late last week as he discussed the biggest challenges that all the playoff drivers including him face throughout the next 3 weeks will face in the Round of 12 in the Playoffs.

Kyle first asked Joey about last weekend’s thrilling race at Bristol as he said he wished he ran better than 11th, but the important thing was that he and his team advanced past the first round with their championship hopes still intact going into Sin City.

When it came to this weekend’s race at Las Vegas Joey told Kyle the importance of this race as the next two events are complete wildcards in Talladega and the Charlotte Roval, but Joey said that there are still challenges at Vegas as the track is very bumpy which brings a lot of challenges for the drivers.

Joey then looked at the upcoming race at the Roval in Charlotte as he told Kyle why the race is so much fun and challenging at the same time:

“The special thing about racing in Charlotte is that when you win you win in front of everyone with it being our home track, but to win the Roval you have to be perfect.”

The final thing Joey touched on was the changes to the NASCAR schedule that will be taking place in 2022 including an exhibition race inside the LA Coliseum, and the Cup Series racing at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis as Joey said he has loved how NASCAR has decided to evolve and think outside the box when it comes to scheduling as he pointed out this year’s races as being a prime example from racing in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin to returning to Nashville as prime examples of changing it up is a good thing.

