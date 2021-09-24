Data Shows U.S. Grants Asylum To Haitians Less Than Any Other Nationality

Despite a seemingly neverending string of tragedies that have left its people desperate for help, data shows that the U.S. grants asylum to Haitian migrants and refugees at the lowest rate among people from any other nationality who are similarly seeking refuge.
While that fact has long been known, a new Associated Press report offered damning proof by crunching data to underscore how unwilling the U.S. has been to accept Haitians seeking refuge even as the Caribbean nation reels from devastating earthquakes, gang violence and political instability.
MORE: Dictatorship Masked As Democracy: A Timeline Of The 1915 U.S Invasion And Occupation Of Haiti
Now, after the world witnessed the brutality Haitian migrants faced from Border Patrol when trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S., American officials have unwittingly emphasized the truth behind the AP’s data with a confusing policy to expel the migrants before reversing that stance and moving to house them in a camp in Guantanamo Bay, which is notably in Cuba.
From October 2018 through June 2021, the dates with the most recent data available, the U.S. granted asylum to fewer than 5% of Haitian asylum-seekers. To be sure, that means that just 194 Haitians were granted asylum over that time period out of more than 4,200 people. That’s the lowest rate out of 84 countries.
Conversely, on the other end of the spectrum, the U.S. granted asylum over that same time period to more than 1,400 Nepalis out of nearly 2,300 applications for an acceptance rate of almost 62%, the highest of all nations.
While the data doesn’t provide any context, immigration advocates placed the blame squarely on one thing: Anti-Black racism.
“Black immigrants live at the intersection of race and immigration and, for too long, have fallen through the cracks of red tape and legal loopholes,” Yoliswa Cele, the National Director of Narrative & Media at UndocuBlack Network, told the Associated Press. “Now through the videos capturing the abuses on Haitians at the border, the world has now seen for itself that all migrants seeking a better tomorrow aren’t treated equal when skin color is involved.”
Amara Enyia, who focuses on policy for the Movement for Black Lives, echoed Cele’s sentiment.
“A lot of times in the immigration debate, Black people are erased and Black immigrants are erased from the conversation,” Enyia said.
The U.S. and Haiti have had a complicated relationship dating back more than a century and was all but cemented after America invaded and began occupying the Black nation in 1915.
That very real history has likely helped inform past and current U.S. immigration policies, especially as it concerned Haitians and granting their refugees asylum.
Fast-forward to 2021 and the U.S. decided it was a good idea to expel — not deport, according to the semantics from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — Haitian migrants who had gathered in Texas seeking asylum back to their homeland, which is fresh off a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that followed the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
This is America.
SEE ALSO:
Haitian Migrants Reportedly Freed On ‘Very Large Scale’ As U.S. Shamed Into Stopping Deportations
Whips On Horseback: U.S. Officials Claim Nothing Inhumane Is Happening To Haitian Migrants Being Removed From Texas
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
1.Source:Getty 1 of 85
2.Source:Getty 2 of 85
3.Source:Getty 3 of 85
4.Source:Getty 4 of 85
5.Source:Getty 5 of 85
6.Source:Getty 6 of 85
7.Source:Getty 7 of 85
8.Source:Getty 8 of 85
9.Source:Getty 9 of 85
10.Source:Getty 10 of 85
11.Source:Getty 11 of 85
12.Source:Getty 12 of 85
13.Source:Getty 13 of 85
14.Source:Getty 14 of 85
15.Source:Getty 15 of 85
16.Source:Getty 16 of 85
17.Source:Getty 17 of 85
18.Source:Getty 18 of 85
19.Source:Getty 19 of 85
20.Source:Getty 20 of 85
21.Source:Getty 21 of 85
22.Source:Getty 22 of 85
23.Source:Getty 23 of 85
24.Source:Getty 24 of 85
25.Source:Getty 25 of 85
26.Source:Getty 26 of 85
27.Source:Getty 27 of 85
28.Source:Getty 28 of 85
29.Source:Getty 29 of 85
30.Source:Getty 30 of 85
31.Source:Getty 31 of 85
32.Source:Getty 32 of 85
33.Source:Getty 33 of 85
34.Source:Getty 34 of 85
35.Source:Getty 35 of 85
36.Source:Getty 36 of 85
37.Source:Getty 37 of 85
38.Source:Getty 38 of 85
39.Source:Getty 39 of 85
40.Source:Getty 40 of 85
41.Source:Getty 41 of 85
42.Source:Getty 42 of 85
43.Source:Getty 43 of 85
44.Source:Getty 44 of 85
45.Source:Getty 45 of 85
46.Source:Getty 46 of 85
47.Source:Getty 47 of 85
48.Source:Getty 48 of 85
49.Source:Getty 49 of 85
50.Source:Getty 50 of 85
51.Source:Getty 51 of 85
52.Source:Getty 52 of 85
53.Source:Getty 53 of 85
54.Source:Getty 54 of 85
55.Source:Getty 55 of 85
56.Source:Getty 56 of 85
57.Source:Getty 57 of 85
58.Source:Getty 58 of 85
59.Source:Getty 59 of 85
60.Source:Getty 60 of 85
61.Source:Getty 61 of 85
62.Source:Getty 62 of 85
63.Source:Getty 63 of 85
64.Source:Getty 64 of 85
65.Source:Getty 65 of 85
66.Source:Getty 66 of 85
67.Source:Getty 67 of 85
68.Source:Getty 68 of 85
69.Source:Getty 69 of 85
70.Source:Getty 70 of 85
71.Source:Getty 71 of 85
72.Source:Getty 72 of 85
73.Source:Getty 73 of 85
74.Source:Getty 74 of 85
75.Source:Getty 75 of 85
76.Source:Getty 76 of 85
77.Source:Getty 77 of 85
78.Source:Getty 78 of 85
79.Source:Getty 79 of 85
80.Source:Getty 80 of 85
81.Source:Getty 81 of 85
82.Source:Getty 82 of 85
83.Source:Getty 83 of 85
84.Source:Getty 84 of 85
85.Source:Getty 85 of 85
Data Shows U.S. Grants Asylum To Haitians Less Than Any Other Nationality was originally published on newsone.com