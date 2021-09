105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If LeBron James’ vaccination status has been bothering you all this time, stop worrying! The Lakers’ General Manager, Rob Pelinka announced that by the start of the 2021-2022 season every Laker player will be vaccinated. Pelinka believes that this will not only keep their players safe, but their families too! Click here to read more about the Lakers’ vaccination decision.

