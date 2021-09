105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re 65 years old and older, or at high risk for being infected with Covid-19, we have some good news for you. The FDA has approved the Pfizer booster shot for the seniors and anyone who is a high risk. Want to know if you’re including in this group to be vaccinated with the booster shot? Click here for more information

Also On 105.3 RnB: