Truck adverting Charlotte funeral home goes viral: ‘Don’t get vaccinated’

A truck advertising a message about the vaccine in Charlotte goes viral.

On Sunday a black truck for Wilmore Funeral Home appears to be advertising a clever message for business: “Don’t get vaccinated.” The truck made trips around Uptown Charlotte during the Carolina Panthers home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Pictures of this advertisement on the truck were buzzing around Twitter and received thousands of retweets and shares.

Plot twist- Wilmore Funeral Home doesn’t exist. The advertisement was actually created by an advertising agency in Charlotte, BooneOakley. The ad agency partnered with StarMed- a local health care company. This was a marketing tactic used to encourage people to get vaccinated.

When you go to the fake funeral home’s website the only thing you will find is a message that reads “Get vaccinated now. If you not, see you soon.” Also, there’s a button hyperlinked to the message. Once clicking it, it links off to the StarMed vaccine information page.

David Oakley, the agency’s president, spoke to Newsweek and said he wanted to push people to get vaccinated.

“A lot of pro-vaccine advertising is very straightforward. We thought, ‘Is there a way to turn it around and do it from a different perspective?’” Oakley told Newsweek.

If the advertisement pushed more people to get vaccinated it did its job and as well caught the eyes of thousands around Charlotte and on the internet.

