A Lot of Celebrities Are Calling For World Leaders to End the COVID-19 Pandemic

As you know, COVID-19 continues to destroy lives all over the world and the Delta Variant is making things even worse.

Now, a group of celebrities have come together to sign a letter that is calling for leaders all over the globe to find a way to team up and end the pandemic through more access to vaccines, especially to those who are in poverty all over the world.

From Uproxx:

The letter was posted on Care.org, an international humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting global poverty and world hunger. In it, celebs like Eva Longoria, Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Alyssa Milano, and more pressed world leaders to find a solution to the issue of vaccine inequality, calling Covid “a manmade pandemic of apathy.”

Basically, the famous are pushing for more people to not only have access to those vaccines, but also for people, especially those on lower income, to be vaccinated period.

They have also called for more vaccines to be issued as well not only this year, but next year as well.

No response yet from any of the world leaders.

Those leaders would have to put aside whatever differences they have to come together and truly end the ongoing pandemic.

Not to mention continuing to deal with an army of skeptics, anti-vaxxers and those in denial of COVID that continue to wreck havoc in this pandemic and influence the uneducated into listening to and accepting whatever garbage comes out of their mouths.

Here is the all-star letter in full.

From Deadline:

An open letter to world leaders on ending the COVID-19 pandemic now. None of us are safe until all of us are safe. We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere. COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of millions. We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70% of the world by next summer. To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they need to get vaccines to vulnerable people. We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone, everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe. Malin Akerman Debbie Allen Dorothy Amuah Morena Baccarin Adriana Barraza Troian Bellisario Bobby Berk Jordana Brewster Connie Britton Karamo Brown Gloria Calderón Kellett Ciara Tena Clark Kim Coates Madison Cowan Alexandra Daddario Peter Dinklage Melinda Doolittle Tan France Richard Gere Duff Goldman Tony Goldwyn Fiona Gubelmann Anne Hathaway Ingrid Hoffmann Anders Holm Dolores Huerta Osas Ighodaro Joel McHale Iman Edward James Olmos Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Ellie Krieger Iskra Lawrence Annie Lennox Lola Lennox Esther Lewis Laura Linney Kimberly Locke Eva Longoria Anja Manuel Julianna Margulies Catherine McCord Joel McHale Spike Mendelsohn Idina Menzel Debra Messing Alyssa Milano Sepideh Moafi Tamera Mowry-Housley Yvette Nicole Brown Christina Ochoa Ana Ortiz Helen Pankhurst Jessica Pimentel Julie Plec Adina Porter Zac Posen Leven Rambin April Reign Holland Roden Sheila Shah Adam Shankman Omar Sharif Jr. Michael Sheen Adam Shulman Sarah Silverman Hannah Skvarla Todd Snyder Kimberly Steward Curtis Stone Christy Turlington Burns Laura Vandervoort Gabby Williams Michelle Williams Kimberly Williams-Paisley Russell Wilson Scott Wolf Kelley Wolf Bellamy Young Rachel Zoe

The letter appears to make sense, though not everyone is viewing it as well as those who signed the letter.

Many still recall the ill-advised all-star rendition last of year of John Lennon’s “Imagine” that was seen as “tone-deaf.” Some will feel that this letter would be the same as that performance.

Social media has seen some responses to the CARE letter.

Here are some responses on Twitter.

At least some people are speaking up.

Time will tell if their mission has proven to be successful.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Care.org, Deadline and Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Hindustan Times and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Gif, First through Ninth Tweet and Third through Fifteen Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

A Lot of Celebrities Are Calling For World Leaders to End the COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on wzakcleveland.com