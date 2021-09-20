Charlotte uptown pride canceled second straight year

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Pride cancels Uptown pride parade for the second straight year.

The organization announced Monday that they will move the large parade and in-person events slated for October and November to a smaller in-person event and virtual.

Charlotte Pride said they made this decision while the Charlotte area continues to face community spread of the COVID and the Delta variant.

“We have not seen key pandemic indicators significantly improve in the four weeks since we announced event postponements. Despite our initial optimism and strong desire to see the return of our traditional festival and parade, the reality of the pandemic means we must take serious precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of our valuable and vulnerable community,” said Daniel Valdez, president of the Charlotte Pride board of directors.

Originally the group had planned the Charlotte Pride Parade, Pop-Up Pride Festival and concert event which will now be replaced this year with virtual broadcasts and watch parties hosted by individuals and local establishments.

