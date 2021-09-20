Charlotte
UNC Charlotte announces 2nd COVID-19 cluster in one week

Students relaxing on grass on campus of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

Source: Barry Winiker / Getty

UNC Charlotte announced a new COVID-19 cluster was confirmed on the campus.

The University said Sunday, September 19 that six students living on campus and off-campus housing have reported contracting COVID.

The students are isolated and received appropriate medical care. The University said they are notifying all close contact to quarantine and get tested.

This is the second cluster reported in 5 days on UNC Charlotte campus.

On September 15 the university reported six other students had tested positive for COVID. Which now makes two clusters reported around campus.

UNC Charlotte announces 2nd COVID-19 cluster in one week  was originally published on 927theblock.com

