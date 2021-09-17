Kym Whitley Say’s She Was Supposed To Marry Gerald Levert [VIDEO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cleveland’s own actress/comedian Kym Whitley has never been one to mince words and now it seems she isn’t one to mince descriptions either as Kym Whitley had at one time mistaken actor/comedian Marlon Wayans for ‘Batman’ because of how that brotha was swingin, and how she was supposed to be Mrs. Gerald Levert.

On this weeks ‘Uncensored’ on TV One, Kym Whitley gave the uncensored revelation she had when back in 1998 she had a guest starring gig on the hit sitcom “The Wayans Bros” , when upon arriving to the set Marlon was in sweat pants that you could see his lil soldier hanging around in. Kym Whitley thought that Marlon being the clown that he is was playing a prank by putting a small bat down his pants only to find out that, that’s how Marlon was hangin, when nobody else on set thought what she was saying was funny.

“I thought he’s trying to be funny because he’s a fool and I kept looking and I said [to myself], ‘This boy done put a small bat in his shorts, in his red sweatpants.’ I kept looking at it and I said, ‘Stop being silly boy, are you crazy?’” …“So I am like, that’s real?

Kym Whitley also claimed that the only reason she and another Cleveland legend, the late great R&B singer Gerald Levert didn’t get married was because he died.

This weeks ‘Uncensored’ featuring Kym Whitley airs this Sunday September 19th on TV One at 10:00pm

Check out the videos below

