Pfizer Is Focused On Releasing Vaccines For Kids 5-11 Years Old!

Baltimore Public School's City Schools - Kids

Source: Baltimore Public Schools / Arezo Rahmani

If you’re a parent, you’re probably very concerned on how to safely send your kids to school everyday.  It’s crazy out here!  Well, you maybe able to breathe a small sigh of relief as a Pfizer vaccine is set to be authorized for children between 5 and 11 years old by October.   According to Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who appeared on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” “In a best-case scenario, given that timeline they’ve just laid out, you could potentially have a vaccine available to children aged 5 to 11 by Halloween.

Click here to read the full story. 

pfizer , vaccination , vaccines

