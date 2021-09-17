105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Oct. 27, 2020, Rickia Young was driving home with her 2-year-old son and teenage nephew when she found herself coming up on a large crowd protesting the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. hours earlier. When Rickia Young attempted to make a U-Turn to go away from the protest several police officers in riot gear surrounded her car then proceeded to smash the windows out of her car dragged her out of her car then proceeded to beat her before handcuffing her and separating her from her son and nephew. Rickia Young was left bloodied and bruised from the beating that was caught on a video that went viral, but to add insult to her injuries, the police had the never to post her sons picture on their Facebook claiming he was lost during the riots.

From that horrifying incident Two police officials, an officer and sergeant, have been fired from the department but no arrest were made for their actions.

And for all of that traumatizing of a 2 year old, a teenager and Rickia Young as well as physically assaulting an innocent black mother just trying to avoid trouble the City of Philadelphia has offered her $2 million dollars.

Take a look at the videos below

Philly Will Pay $2M To Mom Who Was Beaten By Police In Front Of Her Child was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: