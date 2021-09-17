NAS Graces The Cover Of Ebony With His Own Personal Testimony About COVID-19

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In 1994 Nasir Jones gifted the world with one of the greatest Hip Hop albums to ever grace this earth ‘Illmatic’, part of, the rapper we have come to adore as the rapper known as’Nas’, greatness comes from his smooth prolific lyrical paint brush that paints the worlds reality of then which happens to still be the realities of today. Nas’s authenticity has been what has earned him the titled of the King of Hip Hop. Nas’s longevity comes from facts.

Imagine smokin’ weed in the streets without cops harassin’, Imagine goin’ to court with no trial, Lifestyle cruisin’ blue behind my waters, no welfare supporters, More conscious of the way we raise our daughters

Illmatic was almost 30 years ago, twelve studio albums, seven of which are certified platinum and multi-platinum now Nas is 48 and still relevant as ever as he will gracing the cover of Ebony magazine

Nas not only graces the cover of Ebony to talk about the release of King’s Disease II, the rap mogul Nas, talked building generational wealth through his business empire, leaving an artistic legacy, and remaining steady through the one constant in this game: change. Nas also shared that he is a COVID-19 survivor “I caught COVID in late October,…This is the first time [I’m] mentioning it. It was a tough time. It was mentally and physically hard.” Nas continued by saying “The human spirit is being tested. I think that God has a plan for all of this. But right now, we’re in a serious time,”

Cause you could have all the chips, be poor or rich, Still nobody want a nigga havin’ s**t, If I ruled the world an’ everythin’ in it, sky’s the limit, I push a Q-45 Infinit, It wouldn’t be no such thing as jealousies or B Felonies, Strictly livin’ longevity to the destiny, I thought I’d never see but reality struck, Better find out before your time’s out, what the f***?

