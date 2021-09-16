Right-Wing Anti-Vaxxers Embracing Nicki Minaj Is The 2021 Plot Twist No One Saw Coming

Up until now, Nicki Minaj’s greatest controversy seemed to be that she knowingly married a man who has been convicted of attempting to rape a woman, a transgression that was readily overlooked by her loyal legion of fans, collectively referred to as “Barbz.”
But as of Monday, that truth changed dramatically in one fell tweet that at once challenged conventional wisdom with a twist of anti-vaxxing: She claimed one of the reasons she was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine is because her cousin’s friend suffered “swollen testicles” following his own vaccination. Minaj concluded that unfortunate — and unproven — condition was linked to the vaccination before doubling down on that unverified third-party report by saying that fateful person’s fiancee then left him because of said “swollen testicles.”
MORE: Notable Black Anti-Vaxxers Who Won’t Endorse The COVID-19 Vaccine
She immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons in a seemingly neverending episode that has involved everyone from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top disease expert, to the White House, to the government of Minaj’s native Trinidad and Tobago, which was compelled to debunk Minaj’s lies, to — perhaps the most unlikely part — rabid right-wing MAGA conservatives whose language is typically dripping with anti-Black rhetoric.
The combination of all of the above was one plot twist that, it’s safe to say, absolutely no one saw coming this year.
Fox News on Wednesday night was proudly playing audio of Minaj’s social media outburst about the treatment she’s received from the public after sharing her horrific COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory about enlarged nether regions. The video was widely shared by people like Brigitte Gabriel, a Lebanese anti-Muslim activist and author whose support for the vaccine only extends to Donald Trump, who she credits for its existence.
Even before that, in a very telling sign, far-right extremist cable TV commentator Tucker Carlson instantly gravitated to Minaj’s Twitter tale and said he wanted to interview the purported friend of Minaj’s cousin — if either of them actually exists. The prevailing logic is that Carlson was likely interested in using a dissenting Black voice — one that is insanely popular and influential — in order to justify his own indefensible anti-vaccine stance.
Carlson, it can’t be forgotten, is the same person who has been described as “the voice of white grievance” and who recently called the government’s vaccination plan “the greatest scandal in my lifetime.”
Next thing you know, Candace Owens — she who has readily mocked celebrities’ influence and said she’s “proud” to be unvaccinated — jumped on Carlson’s bandwagon to champion Minaj, her cousin, and her cousin’s alleged friend.
Owens publicly thanked Minaj, who she said was among “real queens” who are “speaking truth.” (On a side note, it could have actually been Minaj’s lyrics video for her single, “Only,” that BET described as having “conjured memories of Hitler’s Nazi regime” that bonded the rapper and Owens, who in 2019 shared sympathetic sentiment about the murderous and anti-Semitic dictator.
To say that Carlson and Owens’ collective defense and support of a rapper, let alone Nicki Minaj, is an opportunistic moment for their obvious ulterior, partisan, anti-vaxxing motives is an understatement.
Both have disparaged rappers as well as so-called influencers, even as they each enjoy the latter status.
Carlson ad Owens had nothing but bad things to say about Minaj’s contemporaries Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s song, “WAP,” and its performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.
But chances are that their opinions would quickly shift if either rapper publicly expressed skepticism, hesitance or disapproval of the vaccine.
To be sure, this is not the first time Minaj has waded into political waters. But she has never shown a clear preference for Democrats or Republicans. For instance, just last year she called Trump “childish” while also expressing how entertaining she found his candidacy for re-election.
“I think he’s hilarious,” she told Billboard without acknowledging the actual damage his presidency did to the country and especially Black and brown people in the U.S. “I wish they could just film him running for president. That’s the ultimate reality show.”
Weeks later, Minaj offered up some Twitter criticism of Democrats and claimed they “will continue to beat up on eachother while y’all laugh & Trump will win again.” She ultimately deleted that tweet.
Owens, who has shown us as much with the Nicki Minaj situation, is on the record as questioning and trying to invalidate the influence of celebrity culture — that is until it suits her agenda.
Carlson and Owens are far from alone in their right-wing support for Minaj. The end result has been an unlikely marriage between the Barbz and a growing number of like-minded sunken conservatives.
What’s even stranger is how the opportunistic right-wingers chose to gravitate to Minaj’s outlandish — and unproven — conspiracy theory of COVID-19 vaccine-induced impotence and disfigured genitalia when there has been no shortage of rappers pushing their own mistruths about the vaccine and the pandemic at large.
In fact, plenty of rappers have publicly shared their anti-mask and anti-vaccine rhetoric.
But none involved reproductive organs, unlike Minaj’s story. And since we know that sex sells — no matter how grotesque and outlandish the context is — perhaps it really shouldn’t be a surprise that Republicans who have defended Trump’s admitted sexual assault of multiple women latched on to Minaj’s now-widely debunked claims.
After all, this is America.
SEE ALSO:
Nicki Minaj Shares Horrific Anti-Vax Conspiracy Theory About Becoming ‘Impotent’ With ‘Swollen Testicles’
Candace Owens Is Salty A Lab Refused Her A COVID-19 Test Because She Thinks ‘Medical Freedom’ Is A One-Way Street
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 67
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 67
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 67
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 67
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 67
6. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 6 of 67
7. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player
7 of 67
On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.— Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021
If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.
My fight is not done…..
Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI
8. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 8 of 67
9. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 9 of 67
10. Jacob Desvarieux, guitaristSource:Getty 10 of 67
11. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 11 of 67
12. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
12 of 67
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
13. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 13 of 67
14. Larry Edgeworth
14 of 67
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
15. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 15 of 67
16. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
16 of 67
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
17. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 17 of 67
18. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 18 of 67
19. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 19 of 67
20. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis starSource:Getty 20 of 67
21. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 21 of 67
22. Rudy Gobert
22 of 67
23. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 23 of 67
24. Lee Green, former college hoops star
24 of 67
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
25. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
25 of 67
26. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 26 of 67
27. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
27 of 67
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
28. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 28 of 67
29. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 29 of 67
30. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
30 of 67
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
31. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 31 of 67
32. DL Hughley, comedian
32 of 67
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
33. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
33 of 67
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
34. Jesse and Jacqueline JacksonSource:Getty 34 of 67
35. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
35 of 67
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
36. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
36 of 67
37. Paul Johnson, house music DJSource:Getty 37 of 67
38. Jim Jones, rapperSource:Getty 38 of 67
39. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 39 of 67
40. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 40 of 67
41. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 41 of 67
42. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
42 of 67
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
43. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 43 of 67
44. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 44 of 67
45. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 45 of 67
46. Donovan Mitchell46 of 67
47. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 47 of 67
48. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
48 of 67
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
49. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 49 of 67
50. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 50 of 67
51. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
51 of 67
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
52. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 52 of 67
53. Marcus Smart53 of 67
54. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 54 of 67
55. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 55 of 67
56. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
56 of 67
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
57. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 57 of 67
58. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 58 of 67
59. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 59 of 67
60. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes60 of 67
61. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 61 of 67
62. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 62 of 67
63. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 63 of 67
64. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
64 of 67
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
65. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 65 of 67
66. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 66 of 67
67. Zumbi, rapperSource:Getty 67 of 67
Right-Wing Anti-Vaxxers Embracing Nicki Minaj Is The 2021 Plot Twist No One Saw Coming was originally published on newsone.com