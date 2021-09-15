Tiffany Haddish Say’s If You Like Then You Should’ve Put A ‘Deed’ On It

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There have been a lot of things, ways and sayings that have changed of the years. It’s used to be a time when a woman was said to be ‘loose’ if she had her body parts showing in the garments that she chose to wear, but now that is clearly a bets off. It used to be a time when the baseball field was the barometer in a relationship, you had to get to first base, second base then third before you scored but now days if you out and a person looks good and smells good scoring can happen in an instant without the possibility of having to face the opponent again. Beyonce’ once said if you like it then you should’ve put a ring on it but now today the queen of ‘Girls Trip’ Tiffany Haddish is saying if you like then you should’ve put a deed on it.

During the shut down during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic Chicago’s own legendary rapper/actor/activist 49 year old Common and comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish were sheltering in together and together they have been ever since. In a recent interview during a podcast Tiffany Haddish say’s that Common hasn’t popped the big question or got down on one knee (well at least not yet), she would welcome the offer of the commitment to spend the rest of their lives together however she doesn’t want a big ole ring instead Tiffany Haddish would like for Common to get down on one knee and hand her a deed to some property.

“Come at me with a deed, baby, don’t come at me with a ring. Because if you’re trying to buy my life and change my last name to your last name, a ring ain’t gonna do it,”

