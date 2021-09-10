Arts & Entertainment
Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media To Produce Film for Netflix

A BIG shout-out to Steph Curry and his company Unanimous Media as they get ready to produce a family film for Netflix called “Black Brother, Black Brother.”  Its a movie based on a book written by Jewell Parker Rhodes.  Reportedly, it follows a 12-year-old named Donte, who wishes he were more like his brother, Trey. After being framed for something he didn’t do, Donte find himself meeting and training with disgraced former Olympic fencer Arden Jones. With Arden’s help, he trains to be a competitive fencer and sets his sights on taking down his enemies.  To read more about it, click here. 

