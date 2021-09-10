Arts & Entertainment
What’s Popping In The QC With Olympia D!

Hey!  if you’re looking to do something this weekend, there will be no shortage of events that you and your family can do together.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th – Pull up to the Press Box with Olympia D and DJ Glory on the 1’s and 2’s located at 9609 North Tryon Street in the University area.  The live broadcast kicks off at 9pm and ER’BODY FREE UNTIL 11PM.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH  Check out Lil Baby performing live at the PNC Music Pavilion located at 707 Pavilion Blvd. in Charlotte, NC.  Click here to get more info and purchase tickets. 

Also, check out So Sexy Saturdays at Club Vibrations located at 5237 Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The live broadcast kicks off at 10 PM with ya host, Rae Styles and DJ Hukher.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH – The Carolina Panthers will take on the New York Jets at the Bank of America Stadium.  Kickoff is at 1pm. Click here for more info and to purchase your tickets. 

