Lizzo Shows Her Love for the Frontline Workers Through Lunch

One of the biggest names in music right now has payed it forward in a big way those putting their lives at risk to keep others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lizzo took time out of her busy schedule to purchase lunch for healthcare workers on Sept. 9 at a medical facility in Oklahoma.
The INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center took to Facebook to share what the singer did for employees.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Fox 8 sister station KFOR reported Lizzo bought lunch for the staff at Mercy Hospital on Wednesday.
This is not the first time the “Truth Hurts” artist took care of those in the frontlines:
Last year, the Grammy-winner bought lunch for the healthcare workers at hospitals around the country, including right here in Ohio at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.
With a lot of division in the United States, and a great deal coming from those who are famous and well-known, it is nice to those paying it forward like Lizzo, especially during a pandemic that doesn’t want to go away quietly.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza/WENN
Post and Third through Eighth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
Lizzo & Cardi B Channels The Muses On “Rumors” & Twitter Is Loving It
Lizzo & Cardi B Channels The Muses On “Rumors” & Twitter Is Loving It
1.1 of 10
2.
2 of 10
CAST LIZZO AS A MUSE IN THE LIVE ACTION HERCULES MOVIE NOW #Rumors pic.twitter.com/TRJKziJika— jimmy (@jdonohue91) August 13, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Lizzo giving us the fat version of The Muses from Hercules made me grin so much my cheeks hurt. pic.twitter.com/oGuvV0zoLC— Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) August 13, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Lizzo really channeling "The Gospel Truth" from Disney's Hercules in Rumors and I'm gagging! 😱 #Rumors pic.twitter.com/1BXAATzZOZ— ✨Ms.Baeyonetta✨ (@Valyonetta) August 13, 2021
5.
5 of 10
Lizzo subliminally letting Disney know that she wants a spot as one of The Muses in the live-action Hercules #Rumors pic.twitter.com/FB5qwTS3EC— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 13, 2021
6.
6 of 10
Rumors is Lizzo's audition video for the role of one of the muses in live-action Herculespic.twitter.com/okTa9lnxWT— IAN (@nameschrixtian) August 13, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Lizzo & Cardi’s new song is a bop. The video is even better.— tiffani lachelle. (@andshewishes) August 13, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Yesss @lizzo said All the rumors are true!! ❤️🔥her and @iamcardib did that! Loving this music video it’s def giving “The Muses” vibes!! pic.twitter.com/zwUnmlVRR0— Joey Moon (@hausofkingz) August 13, 2021
9.
9 of 10
y’all can’t just say “i don’t like lizzo’s music.” it has to turn into a discourse on the Mammy archetype and how she’s an industry plant to take part in minstrel shows for white people. enough. 💀— Da’Shaun | they/them (@DaShaunLH) August 13, 2021
10.
10 of 10
this song!! we needed this!! thank youuuuu 🥺❤️ @iamcardib @lizzo pic.twitter.com/NI8XGftbiY— 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 (@imrainejaine) August 13, 2021
Lizzo Shows Her Love for the Frontline Workers Through Lunch was originally published on wzakcleveland.com