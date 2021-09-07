105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

CONGRATULATIONS ARE MOST DEFINITELY IN ORDER!!

Actor Rotimi was one of the most loved/hated man on Starz ‘Power’ in his character ‘Andre’ who in his demise turned into bacon. But none the less the ladies loved Rotimi and to no surprise a lot of women bubbles were burst when he announced that he getting engaged to his now fiancé’ Vanessa Mdee back in December of 2020.

But no matter how much the ladies were trying to hate on Rotimi and Vanessa love in their own wish list imaginary life nobody can hate on the blessed news the couple just shared that they are expecting their first bundle of love together.

32 year old Rotimi and 33 year old Vanessa Mdee met at an Essence Festival afterparty in New Orleans and they have been inseparable ever since.

According to Rotimi (who say’s his pregnant fiancé’ belongs in a museum) and Vanessa “We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,”…“We love it.”

Take a look at Rotimi and Vanessa parental come out photos below.

Congratulations Rotimi and fiancé Vanessa Mdee Are Expecting was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

