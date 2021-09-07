WANTED: Louisiana 911 Operator On The Run After Allegedly Interfering With Emergency Communication

A 911 operator is on the run from the police for hanging up on callers in distress. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Precious Stephens hung up on five 911 callers when she didn’t connect them with emergency services or the proper authorities during their call. She also didn’t get any important details during these calls. Stephens, 25, will be charged with malfeasance in office, which carries a five-year prison sentence and interfering with emergency communication. There is a warrant out for her arrest.
“Working as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District at the time, she is wanted for allegedly disconnecting 911 calls deliberately without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid,” a New Orleans Police Department press release stated. “The report was taken on August 23, 2021.”
When the New Orleans Parish Communication District was checking the quality of random calls, they noticed issues with calls made during Stephens’ shifts on August 20 and 21. She was later fired from her position, the Times-Picayune noted.
“(The district) has and will continue to cooperate with the … investigation into this matter and dedicated to providing any and all assistance to aid in (the) efforts,” the press release added.
Stephens will be arrested wherever and whenever she is found.
Police asked that anyone who knows where Stephens is to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. If your tips lead the police to Stephens then you can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500 according to the police department’s Facebook post.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
