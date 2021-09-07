105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We always enjoy hearing from our girl Miss KiKi, and she’s back to give three key tips on what to do if you get the honor of dating a Black woman.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ll let KiKi break it down in the video below, but let’s just say it’ll take a good amount of planning, recognition of the relationship while in the street and, most importantly, making sure it’s all about the flats when ordering wings on a dinner date.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get your dose of comedy with the one and only Miss KiKi with these helpful dating tips on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

KiKi’s Three Rules You Need To Know When Dating A Sista [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: