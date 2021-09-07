Yandy’s Stunning Vow Renewal Dress Was Made With Over 20,000 Swarovski Crystals

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We watched Love & Hip Hop stars Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris tie the knot in a stunning wedding, in 2015, before the reality TV star was sent off to begin a prison bid that would separate him from his family for nearly four years. Now that Mendeecees is home, the couple decided to renew their vows in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Dubai, exclusively covered by People magazine. Yandy looked breath-taking in a Brides By Nona Couture Atelier gown that sparkled in the dark with over 20,000 Swarovski crystals. The Yelle Skincare beauty revealed her trumpet silhouette gown on Tik Tok.

According to the luxury dress designer, Nneka C. Alexander, “Yandy’s wedding ceremony gown was a beautiful two-in-one design featuring a classic trumpet silhouette and an overskirt that attached at the waist with a whopping 15-foot train. The ceremony gown and the overskirt were made using a total of 100 yards of Rose Gold French Tulle, and covered in exquisite hand-made details of over 20,000 Swarovski crystals.”

Yandy opened up to People about the ceremony, which was attended by “60 people, including some of the couple’s family, friends and castmates.” Ayanna Stephens of Designs by Ayanna, planned the wedding in weeks.

When opening up about their decision to retie the knot, Yandy explained, they “wanted to walk into the next six years or 20 years, 50 years, free and clear of all that was over our heads before.”

Controversy has long lingered around Yandy and Mendeecees’ marriage after Yandy revealed, they two weren’t legally married prior despite their lavish ceremony that was aired on VH1. Love clearly wins in this instance. Yandy’s foster daughter Infinty was also in attendance.

Alexander is also the seamstress behind Cynthia Bailey’s gorgeous gown.

