Cardi B gives birth to her second baby with Offset

Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture

[caption id="attachment_10294911" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: AB+DM / AB+DM[/caption] Cardi B made all the waves on Sunday (June 27) when she took to the stage at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles with a bejeweled bodysuit revealing a growing baby bump. Immediately, her team shared a full maternity photo where she was covered in white paint, highlighting not only her curves but her impending bundle of joy. https://www.instagram.com/p/CQpMGVtswji/ On Monday (June 28), Cardi took to social media to share more looks from her maternity photoshoot including one apiece with husband Offset and their soon-to-be three-year-old daughter Kulture. “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi captioned the photo of her and Offset. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.” RELATED: Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 At BET Awards RELATED: Cardi B Sounds Off On Twitter, Feels Female Rappers Are “The Most Disrespected” In 2018, Cardi revealed she was expecting her first child not long after the release of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. With the birth of her daughter, Cardi did vow to snap back into her pre-baby body but has cherished every moment being a mom. In the second maternity photo, her and Kulture are clad in matching outfits with white headwraps. Kulture’s hand is pressed along Cardi’s belly and the young girl is looking up at her mother, anticipating her new life as a big sister. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi captioned the photo. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.” You can see the full maternity set below. Congrats Cardi!