Cardi B and Offset have welcomed baby #2 to the family!
Cardi posted on social media showing that she had a successful delivery. Does Kulture have a little brother?! Cardi captioned the photo with the birth date and a blue emoji.
Congrats to the power couple!
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
1. Baby No. 2!
1 of 3
2. Cardi & Offset
2 of 3
3. Cardi & Kulture
3 of 3
Cardi B gives birth to her second baby with Offset was originally published on rnbphilly.com