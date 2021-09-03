Arts & Entertainment
What’s Popping This Weekend In The Queen City!

Opening at the box office this weekend, is Marvel’s first movie featuring an Asian superhero.  It’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and it’s in theaters everywhere!

If college football is your thing, check out the Duke’s Mayo Classic featuring the Clemson Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs!  Kickoff is at 7:30 PM at the Bank of America Stadium.  Plus, there will be a FanFest leading up to the game that starts at 3 PM in Uptown.  And don’t forget to visit the food trucks along Mint Street!

