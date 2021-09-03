Drake picked scary hours to finally release his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

After teasing the album through a hacked commercial announcement on ESPN’s SportsCenter, reveal the album art on Instagram and a mass billboard campaign from Houston to Los Angeles to Nigeria, fans received the new album at the awkward time of 2 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. CST on Friday (September 3).

The project is Drake’s first full-length since 2018’s Scorpion, a mammoth 25-song release featuring hit singles such as “In My Feelings,” “God’s Plan” and more. Hype for CLB set in last August with the release of “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. After initially teasing the album for a January 2021 release last October, the project was delayed due to injury. In its place, the 6 God released Scary Hours 2 featuring Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

Stream Certified Lover Boy below.

Drake Drops ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Featuring Travis Scott, JAY-Z, Lil Baby, Future & More was originally published on theboxhouston.com