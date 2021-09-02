105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It was just this past weekend that Nene Leakes shared that her husband was at home transitioning after battling stage 3 colon cancer to a small crowd in her club, The Linnethia Lounge, after someone tried to try her because they felt she should have wished them a happy birthday. The video that another patron posted of NeNe’s testimony went viral, but who would have thought that just a few days later Greg Leakeswould have passed.

There’s a saying that sometimes the things that make you laugh can make you cry and proof of that saying is a video Nene Leakes posted on her personal social media of her and Greg dancing together at The Linnethia Lounge having a loving great time, smiling and laughing with a memory now that is sure to make all that view it cry.

It’s ironic that the loving moment came from the same place an insensitive person tried to create a negative moment. Praise God for love conquering all.

We will be continuing to keep the Leakes family and friends uplifted in our prayers.

Grab a tissue then click play on the video below.

Nene Leakes Posts A Heart Breaking Tribute To Greg Leakes [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

