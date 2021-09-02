Chloe Bailey Finally Announces Release Date For Her Highly-Anticipated Solo Debut, “Have Mercy”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey is finally giving us what we really want!

On Thursday, September 2, Chloe took to Instagram to announce that her single, “Have Mercy,” will be out next week, September 10. She also dropped a teaser video to her socials, making fans all the more excited for her solo debut.

“Countdown to have mercy begins now. 9/10 ” she wrote in her caption. “Pre-save now before it drops. link in bio.”

The Grown-ish star first teased the release of “Have Mercy” earlier this summer, immediately garnering tons of attention and questions about when it would drop. Ms. Bailey even had thousands of fans using a snippet of her song on TikTok over the past couple weeks–all before the song itself even dropped. According to reports from That Grape Juice, the official snippet has been used up over 700,000 times on the platform.

Now, that the songstress and social media superstar has a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 locked in, she finally, officially announced the release date for the track, which will be release on September 10. This marks her first solo single following her career with her sister, Halle Bailey, who perform together as Chloe x Halle.

After the song drops, Chloe with perform it at the VMAs on Sunday, September 12. There, she will perform alongside other big names like Lil Nas X,Camila Cabello, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Here’s how fans reacted to the long-awaited track finally getting a release date.

