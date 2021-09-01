News
HomeNews

Grand Jury Indicts 3 Officers, 2 Medics On Manslaughter, Homicide Charges In Death Of Elijah McClain

1053rnb app
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rally And March In St. Paul

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

On Wednesday (September 1), a Colorado grand jury announced three police officers and two paramedics would be charged on multiple counts in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being violently detained by officers and injected with ketamine, a known sedative, by paramedics.

The grand jury indicted Aurora police officers Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema, former officer Jason Rosenblatt and paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec on 32 counts, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. The move is the first act of discipline or punishment any of the five individuals involved have faced since McClain’s death.

On August 24, 2019, McClain was walking to a convenience store to purchase tea when someone nearby called 911, reporting a suspicious person. Officers Woodyard, Rodema and Rosenblatt contacted McClain as he attempted to return home. When he refused to stop walking, unaware of why police were following him, the three men tackled him to the ground, handcuffed him and used a chokehold to block the flow of blood from his carotid artery to his brain.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

The three officers ignored McClain’s wishes to leave him alone and paramedics injected the young man with 500 mg of ketamine before taking him to the hospital. He suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was declared brain dead. He died six days later on August 30, 2019, after being removed from life support.

All five individuals face charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

After a group text was shared of Auoroa officers mocking McClain’s death, Rosenblatt was fired by the department in July 2020 and McClain’s case picked up national attention in the wake of the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Roedema and Rosenblatt face a count of second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury and one count of a crime of violence in connection to the second-degree assault charge.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Cooper and Cichuniec, the paramedics involved in the case, also face second-degree assault with intent to cause bodily injury charges and one count of second-degree assault for recklessly causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon (ketamine) and one count of second-degree assault for a purpose other than lawful medical or therapeutic treatment for administering ketamine to McClain. Additionally, they face two counts of crime of violence for each of their respective assault charges.

On Wednesday, McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain was thankful for the indictments but aware the fight was not over yet.

“It’s been a two-year battle just to get to this point,” she said. “It’s huge to know they’re indicted. But I know it’s not over. We still have to go to trial.”

Police killings 2020

116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

114 photos Launch gallery

116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 10:05 a.m. ET, Aug. 31, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That truth became painfully apparent in the past week as two Black men were killed by police on the same day in different locations under similarly questionable circumstances. First, Robert Anderson was killed in Crescent City, California, after the 38-year-old former bus driver from Detroit had a fatal encounter with California Highway Patrol and officers with the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office. Police claim that Anderson was walking in the road with a knife in his hand. Reports mention body camera footage from multiple sources, but none was immediately released. A Facebook post made by Anderson that morning showed he appeared distressed and was shirtless walking through the woods. A friend of Anderson’s who saw him shortly before the shooting also said he was acting strangely during their visit. The combination suggests that Anderson may have been experiencing a mental crisis when police confronted him. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1432342566641483787?s=20 Hours after Anderson was killed and nearly 3,000 miles away in Washington, D.C., Antwan Gilmore was asleep in his car when he was approached by police officers, one of whom proved once again that cops—who are celebrated in “back the blue” circles for their bravery and willingness to put their lives on the line—often open fire at the faintest sign of perceived danger. The officers found Gilmore in his car “unresponsive” with his foot on the brake while the car was running. They also said they could see a gun in his waistband. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1432372737591451661?s=20 When the car begins to move forward, officers can be heard shouting “Don’t move!” and “Police!” just before the shots were fired—10 shots to be exact. After the shooting, the gun police said they observed on Gilmore’s person was still in his waistband. Opening fire on a moving vehicle goes against Metropolitan Police Department policy. Anderson's and Gilmore's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Grand Jury Indicts 3 Officers, 2 Medics On Manslaughter, Homicide Charges In Death Of Elijah McClain  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest

5 Back To School Safety Tips For A…

 2 weeks ago
08.16.21
7 items

Happy National Prosecco Day: Cheers To Our Favorite…

 3 weeks ago
08.13.21

Anderson .Paak Is Putting His Silk Sonic Money…

 3 weeks ago
08.11.21
Photos
Close