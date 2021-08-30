CHI Town Police Man Handle Woman For Walking a Dog While Black [VIDEO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Nikkita Brown was walking her dog along the lakefront early Saturday morning at North Avenue Beach in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood when she was approached then man handled, by a Chicago Police Officer, for what Nikkita Brown feels, because she was walking her dog while black.

According to Nikkita Brown’s attorney a CPD officer approached Ms. Brown and told her to leave because the beach was closed, although according to Nikkita Brown their were others out there doing the same as she unbothered. That’s when the officer decided to lay hands on Ms. Brown. During the whole altercation from beginning to end Ms. Brown was already leaving the park. She went home end immediately called 911 and thank God it was all caught on smile your pn viral camera.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had this to say about the incident via Twitter:

I am deeply concerned by what is depicted on the lakefront beach in that video. I am aware of the incident and it is currently under investigation. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 30, 2021

Take a look at the video

