Prayer warriors are being solicited as NeNe Leakes made an unofficial appearance at her club and made the announcement that her husband Greg Leakes is at home ‘transitioning to the other side’ after fighting colon cancer.

67 year old Greg Leakes who is just as much a staple on RHOA as his wife was being there since the reality shows inception, has been battling stage 3 colon cancer since 2018. After surgery and treatments Greg’s cancer had went into remission however in June cancer had reared its ugly head once again.

Unbeknownst to NeNe when she shared her families unplanned testimony with a small crowd after someone called her rude, someone in the crowd was recording then posted is to social media, in what we’re sure was out of love.

People need to remember that celebrities are people just like anyone else, so folks really need to check themselves before approaching and accusing celebrities of things because just like you they are going through something too, everybody truly does have a story.

When prayers go up blessings do come down, and we are sending prayers up for brother Great Leakes, his wife NeNe and his family.

Take a look at the video below.

Prayers: NeNe Leakes Say’s That Greg Is Home Transitioning [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

