New NC Bill Will Allow Remote Learning For Students Exposed To Covid!

Sending students back to school during a pandemic has proven to be a major challenge and its causing a some headaches for parents. While some students have been sent home due to being infected with the virus, others have been sent home to quarantine due to close contact with an infected person. This is posing a big issue with making sure students stay on task while missing valuable in-class learning. This has lead to parents requesting a remote/virtual learning option for kids who must quarantine. Well, NC has introduced a new bill that will allow school districts to provide remote/virtual learning for students who have been exposed. Click here to read the full story.

