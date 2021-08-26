105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Marvel star Letitia Wright was rushed to the hospital after suffering minor injuries filming a stunt for the new Black Panther sequel.

The 27-year-old actress was taken to a hospital in Boston with injuries caused by a stunt rig accident on set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to reports from Variety, a spokesperson for Disney confirmed Wednesday, August 25 that Wright had been injured and was receiving treatment in a hospital near the set.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” the statement read.

This stunt took place at an overnight shoot in Boston. While the rest of the production for the sequel is being filmed in Atlanta. No other details of her injuries have been disclosed at this time. There are also no reports of Wright’s injuries impacting the movie’s continued production schedule.

Wright will reprise her role as Shuri, the genius inventor and younger sister to T’Challa, portrayed by the late, great Chadwick Boseman. She also starred in other films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

There are newly released behind the scenes photos of Wright and her cast mate, Danai Gurira, filming at MIT in Massachusetts on August 21.

Thanks to social media’s swiftness, we also discovered these behind the scenes photos of Wright and Gurira’s stunt doubles filming a scene.

We hope that Wright has a speedy recovery. Fans can expect the Black Panther sequel next summer.

Marvel Star Letitia Wright Suffers Injuries While Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ [Details Inside] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: