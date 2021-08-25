Exclusive: This Spine-Chilling Story Sets The Tone For A Reimagined ‘Candyman’ [Video]

Oscar winner Jordan Peele’s fresh take on the classic horror film Candyman debuts Friday, August 27. We have an exclusive clip ahead of its release that will have you sitting at the edge of your seat.

The two-minute clip begins with a montage of the cast and crew repeating Candyman nearly five times. Nathan Stewart-Jarrett portrays Troy Cartwright, who introduces the two-minute clip with a familiar story of Candyman around the fireside. Stewart-Jarrett’s is joined by other cast members, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Anthony McCoy) and Teyonah Paris (Briana Cartwright), who initially seem unbothered and unconvinced by Troy’s storytelling. As he detailed the series of events, there are dark stick images paired alongside his chilling story.

Filmmaker and writer Nia DaCosta, who previously directed the 2018 crime and drama film The Woods and next year’s The Marvels, directs the reimagined 1992 cult classic film. In an interview with Vulture, DaCosta revealed the inspiration behind this bold, contemporary incarnation of the film co-written with Peele.

“There’s an ArcLight [movie theater] really close to where Cabrini-Green used to be. There’s a lot of development in the area because Cabrini has been torn down,” DaCosta shares with Vulture. “So, what we do in our film is talk about the ghosts that are left behind because of gentrification.”

DaCosta also shares how horror is a productive resource when exploring uncomfortable topics on race and gender.

“Horror is a really effective tool when it comes to telling stories about things that impact us on a social level. The right function of it is to make you uncomfortable,” the Candyman director shares in a video interview. “And if that discomfort is attached to explorations of race or gender, you have to then reconcile your feelings about race and gender.”

The story is far different from Bernard Rose’s first film in the Candyman franchise. The film’s description details:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer, played by Colman Domingo, exposes Anthony to the horrific true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, and spurred on by his white art dealer, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh inspiration for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Check out the exclusive clip from Candyman below. Be sure to catch the horror sequel exclusively in theaters Friday, August 27.

