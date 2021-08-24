Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Sonya, Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Documents

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Tequila Avion hosts NBA All-Star After Party presented by Talent Resources

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty

Sonya and Dell Curry‘s divorce announcement rocked social media on Monday (August 23). Now according to a report from TMZ, the reasons behind the two wanting to split after 33 years of marriage are far messier than we imagined.

Sonya Curry alleges her estranged husband cheated on her with different women when the two were married, leading to her filing for divorce. Dell, however, alleges Sonya cheated during their relationship and is now living with another man.

The two separated in March 2020 according to docs filed in North Carolina. Sonya cited Dell’s “marital misconduct” as the reason behind her filing while Dell accused Sonya of “acts of illicit sexual misconduct” prior to the March 2020 separation.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

Although the two are separated, Sonya has already moved on and is in a new relationship, one she says didn’t start until months after she and Dell split up. She’s moved out of the family home and she’s not living with her boyfriend and is living alone. In her words, Dell’s infidelity was known to close family and friends and she didn’t reveal any of the sordid details “trying to protect Dell and family” from public exposure and scrutiny.

The pair wed in 1988 and have three adult children, boys Steph and Seth who are in the NBA and daughter Sydel.
The 2017 ESPYS - Arrivals

Ayesha & Stephan Curry's Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together

15 photos Launch gallery

Ayesha & Stephan Curry's Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together

Continue reading Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together

Ayesha & Stephan Curry's Sexy Baecation Pic Proves That The Couple That Plays Together, Stays Together

Say whatever you want about Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry, but what you can't do is deny that after all these years—and three kids later—the couple is still deeply in love. Case in point: On Sunday (Feb. 16), the 31-year-old basketball star showed us the receipts by posting up on the 'Gram a sexy pic of the two on vacation during the NBA All-Star break. In it, Ayesha, rocking a black and green bikini, is wrapped around Stephen's waist, playfully licking his head. “Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” Stephen wrote. Ayesha, 30, responded with the hilarious, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B8paWjclAz_/   OK, Ayesha, we see you keeping it sexy for your man! That, and she looks amazing in that two-piece! Sis, been hitting that gym! Meanwhile, Stephen wasn't done showing his wife of 8 years all the love and affection. On Friday (Feb. 14), Stephen posted another pic of the two enjoying their Baecation. "Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! "He who finds a wife finds a good thing!" https://www.instagram.com/p/B8kMEHolaqm/   Ayesha also made sure she reciprocated the Valentine's Day adoration by sending a touching message to her boo. "Chooch I LOVE YOU. Nothing more needs to be said. You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air everyday and exist together. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me. I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you."   https://www.instagram.com/p/B8kXBxzn0Px/     As PEOPLE noted, "The pair, who wed in 2011, celebrated their 8-year anniversary in August. Throughout their marriage they’ve welcomed three children together: daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 1." So to celebrate this beautiful couple that always enjoys each other's company, here are 15 times the Currys proved that the couple that plays together, stays together.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST:

Sonya, Dell Curry Accuse Each Other Of Cheating In Divorce Documents  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest

5 Back To School Safety Tips For A…

 1 week ago
08.16.21
7 items

Happy National Prosecco Day: Cheers To Our Favorite…

 2 weeks ago
08.13.21

Anderson .Paak Is Putting His Silk Sonic Money…

 2 weeks ago
08.11.21
Photos
Close