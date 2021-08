105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Fauci had to deliver some cold hard facts that nobody wanted to hear, including me! According to Dr. Fauci, we will not be able to get his pandemic under control until Spring 2022 and that’s depending upon everyone getting the vaccine. Reportedly, more than 80 million Americans have not received a single shot, and experts believe that it’s triggering the recent explosion of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Click here to read the full story.

