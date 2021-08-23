Watch: Kobe Bryant In ABC News Documentary ‘Superstar: Kobe Bryant’ Tonight To Commemorate His Birthday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday, ABC News will take a look at his life in a new documentary titled Superstar: Kobe Bryant today (August 23). The special will air on ABC tonight at 10 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Hulu or fuboTV.

Superstar: Kobe Bryant will feature interviews from those who played against Bryant and covered him throughout his Hall of Fame career. The documentary will also include old interviews from Bryant, himself, to help tell his story. It will cover how Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to NBA titles and how he was just inducted into the Hall of Fame in May. Bryant goes on to share the new projects he was working on in one of his final interviews before his untimely death.

“Our challenge now is taking books and making them into films, feature films and in series, some of which will be animated, some of which will be live action,” Bryant said to USA Today. “So it’s figuring out how to do that, while understanding that owning the intellectual property is absolutely essential. And so that’s our challenge. It’s fun to figure out the journey but also extremely frustrating because things don’t move as fast as you want them to. But that’s okay.”

Bryant’s relationship with Michael Jordan is highlighted through his final text messages:

“This tequila is awesome,” Kobe texted, referring to Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, a bottle of which was sent to Bryant at the launch. Jordan responded: “Thank you, my brother,” and Bryant followed up with, “Yes, sir. Family good?” Jordan answered, “All good. Yours?” Bryant answered, “All good.” The message goes on to disclose that Jordan told Bryant, “Happy Holidays and hope to catch up soon, Coach Kobe?!” while adding crying/laughing emojis. Bryant replied, “Ah, back at you, man. Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now, and we’re blowing this team out. 45-8.”

Though Kobe Bryant had a successful career all around, he talks about his obsession with other accolades. He revealed that it meant more to him when he won an Oscar, Sports Emmy and Annie Award for his short film, Dear Basketball than anything he accomplished on the court.Superstar: Kobe Bryant will spotlight more of Kobe’s career moments as we continue to celebrate what would have been his 42nd birthday. Watch the full documentary tonight at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch: Kobe Bryant In ABC News Documentary ‘Superstar: Kobe Bryant’ Tonight To Commemorate His Birthday was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: