Steph’s mom, Sonya Curry files from Dell Curry after 30+ years of marriage

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents to two of the NBA’s most gifted shooters in Steph and Seth Curry, are splitting up.
According to TMZ, Sonya Curry filed for divorce from her husband of over 33 years in June. According to court documents, the divorce is still ongoing.
The 57-year-old Currys have been frequently spotlighted on television as their two boys navigated through the NBA. In 2015, they and Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry became household names as Steph’s Warriors earned the best record in the NBA and would win the first of his three NBA titles.
Dell, a former NBA guard, rose to fame as a sharpshooter with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. He and Sonya met at Virginia Tech during their undergrad days and had their first child, Wardell Stephen Curry in 1988.
They’d welcome son Seth two years later, and in 1994, they had their third child, daughter Sydel Curry. In 2019, the Currys wore split jerseys as their two boys squared off in the Western Conference Finals, where Steph’s Warriors beat Seth’s Trail Blazers 4 games to none.
NBA Twitter Reacts To Steph Curry's 62 Point Performance Against The Portland Trail Blazers
1. Accurate
1 of 11
Steph Curry to the critics after dropping 62 points pic.twitter.com/FdxZNEYoz6— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 4, 2021
2. 50? Try 62?
2 of 11
Steph Curry logging onto Twitter after dropping the first 50 piece of the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/0DSWJ2c0fX— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 4, 2021
3. Loved the breakdown.
3 of 11
Yo @24Bazemore I luv ya 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/0p92fuNjOv— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 4, 2021
4. LOL
4 of 11
O word ??? 62 👀🔥🤣🔥🤣🔥 @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/Yw0edgJTK8— Famouslos32 (@famouslos32) January 4, 2021
5. True5 of 11
6. Great use of this classic moment.
6 of 11
Steph Curry to Dame Lillard pic.twitter.com/8O8MUdJJvD— Sonofajones (@SonOfAJones) January 4, 2021
7. Uh oh
7 of 11
Warriors owner:— Hoops ON Tap (@SONTHoops) January 4, 2021
“Anything else for tomorrow?”
Steph Curry:
“I got plenty; I got plenty.” 🔥 👌🏽
pic.twitter.com/QRmyFVzChl
8. Filthy
8 of 11
This was just filthy. Congrats on a new Career High @StephenCurry30. Speechless. 62. pic.twitter.com/hNBXwfLSjR— HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) January 4, 2021
9. Even Klay chimed in.
9 of 11
Sheeeesh @StephenCurry30 🔥!! Welcome to the club big bro #62 🐐— klay thompson (@KlayThompson) January 4, 2021
10. Besst way to do it.
10 of 11
Steph Curry responds to the Steph Curry disrespect by being Steph Curry— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 4, 2021
11. Yuuuupppp
11 of 11
Man y’all was talkin crazy bout Steph.....— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 4, 2021
