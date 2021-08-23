Steph’s mom, Sonya Curry files from Dell Curry after 30+ years of marriage

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents to two of the NBA’s most gifted shooters in Steph and Seth Curry, are splitting up.

According to TMZ, Sonya Curry filed for divorce from her husband of over 33 years in June. According to court documents, the divorce is still ongoing.

The 57-year-old Currys have been frequently spotlighted on television as their two boys navigated through the NBA. In 2015, they and Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry became household names as Steph’s Warriors earned the best record in the NBA and would win the first of his three NBA titles.

Dell, a former NBA guard, rose to fame as a sharpshooter with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors. He and Sonya met at Virginia Tech during their undergrad days and had their first child, Wardell Stephen Curry in 1988.

They’d welcome son Seth two years later, and in 1994, they had their third child, daughter Sydel Curry. In 2019, the Currys wore split jerseys as their two boys squared off in the Western Conference Finals, where Steph’s Warriors beat Seth’s Trail Blazers 4 games to none.

