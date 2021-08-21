News
FDA Warns Against Ivermectin Use For COVID-19 After Reports of Increased Calls to Mississippi Poison Control

"You are not a horse. You are not a cow." tweeted the federal agency.

Ivermectin Drug For COVID

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Mississippi public health officials warned residents against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The state’s poison control center received a surge in calls related to people trying to use the drug, including a version for animals. 

The reports from Mississippi represent a growing concern with the FDA reminding people they aren’t cows or horses and shouldn’t be using ivermectin to treat themselves. Highlighting a March 2021 guidance, the FDA stressed people should not take medication without a valid prescription and definitely should not take medication meant for animals.

ABC News reported the state health department stressed that people should not take medications meant for animals.  

“Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans,” read the health alert. “Some of the symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.”

It’s estimated that 70% of the calls to poison control involved the animal version of ivermectin.  The Mississippi Free Press reported at least one hospitalization due to ivermectin earlier this week. 

According to ABC News, the state’s top medical official urged people to see a doctor before making medical decisions. 

“You wouldn’t get your chemotherapy at a feed store. I mean, you wouldn’t treat your pneumonia with your animal’s medication,” said Dr. Thomas Dobbs, the Mississippi State Health Officer, during a Wednesday press conference. “It can be dangerous to get the wrong doses of medication, especially for something that’s meant for a horse or a cow. We understand the environment we live in, but it’s really important, if people have medical needs, go through your physician or provider.” 

Ivermectin is one of several alleged miracle cures for COVID-19. But there isn’t a lot of data to support this claim.  Misinformation about miracle treatments has flooded social media since the pandemic’s start. Desperate people, hoping to return to normal, are easy targets for fake cures.

A group of doctors promoting themselves as front-line COVID-19 defenders continue to push the use of ivermectin, despite the lack of evidence around its use during the pandemic. First Draft News, an outlet committed to protecting vulnerable communities from misinformation, issued an update in June 2021 about false claims about ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.  

A Reuters fact check highlighted several social media posts suggesting people have taken the drug as a preventative measure for COVID-19. Some of these same people reject getting vaccinated, which, unlike ivermectin, has FDA emergency authorization. 

A February 2021 analysis by Merck found that available data did not support using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Studies into the potential for using ivermectin to treat COVID-19 are ongoing.  

While there are valid human and animal uses of the drug, treating COVID-19 is not recognized as one of them.  And no matter what, experts are clear people should never take medication intended for pets or livestock.

The dosing for people and animals is not the same. And in large quantities, ivermectin can cause serious issues.

“Animal drugs are often highly concentrated because they are used for large animals like horses and cows, which can weigh a lot more than we do—a ton or more,” read the FDA guidance. “Such high doses can be highly toxic in humans.”

[caption id="attachment_3922658" align="alignnone" width="728"] Source: askmenow / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 17, 2021 -- After months of seeing the coronavirus ravage other parts of the world, COVID-19's widespread effect on the U.S. has increasingly hit home for many Americans as states see as a continuous stream of people become diagnosed with the respiratory illness that turned into a global pandemic. And after a brief spate of the fake news that Black people were somehow immune to contracting the coronavirus, a steady and troubling number of Black folks -- including those who are notable and famous -- have not only since been diagnosed but many have also died of complications from it. Rapper Jim Jones is cautioning people to protect themselves from COVID-19 after the Harlem native said in a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday that he was recovering from the illness. Jones accompanied the Instagram post with a caption announcing that he has since tested negative. He warned people to "mask up" and compared COVID-19 to a "stray bullet" that "don't care who it hits." However, he fell short of calling on his nearly 3 million Instagram followers to get vaccinated. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSpRz16hoa0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link   Jones' and other COVID-19 diagnoses have continued to shatter misconceptions about who can contract the coronavirus. When the pandemic first hit, it was believed that the elderly with underlying health conditions were most at risk. And while that remains true, there has recently been a surge of cases involving younger age groups -- thanks in no small part to the delta variant -- and people who had no pre-existing health conditions before their COVID-19 diagnoses. Throughout it all, Black people, in particular, have remained a constant fixture among those who have been diagnosed with or died of complications from the coronavirus as friends and family grieve their loved ones across the country. One of the first clearest indications that Black people could indeed contract the coronavirus came last year when COVID-19 began to affect players in the NBA, a professional sports league that is made up of more than 74 percent of players who are Black. After that came announcements from celebrities who offered cautionary tales to the public about how they may have contracted the illness and ways to prevent others from repeating their errors. The nation's system of prisons and jails has also been affected, leaving the disproportionate number of Black inmates increasingly susceptible to the coronavirus. That was especially true in New York, including at the infamous Rikers Island complex where CBS News reported that at one point last year, the coronavirus infection rate was "more than seven times higher than the rate citywide and 87 times higher than the country at large." In addition, the nation's police departments were at risk for the same reasons as the jails and prisons.

 

 

 

