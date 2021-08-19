Watch: The Isley Brothers Make A Smooth Return To The Limelight On NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Stage

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Isley Brothers have made a smooth return to the limelight after their successful Verzuz battle against Earth, Wind and Fire. The legendary group recently shared their classics with NPR Music’s Tiny Desk stage.

The nearly 13-minute performance brought to you by NPR Music is filled with The Isley Brothers timeless hits starting with “Between the Sheets” and closing out with “That Lady.” The Tiny Desk announced that the company will be working from home, like many companies across the world, for the foreseeable future. NPR Music introduced its’ Tiny Desk at-home concerts, which brings performances to fans from across the country and the world at large. It is virtually the same intimate moments from your favorite artists in a new setting.

On August 18, during the set, The Isley Brothers lead singer and founding member Ronald Isley shares a few stories about the song “That Lady,” which effortlessly represents their nearly seven-decade career.

“It reminds me of going way back, when we had Jimi Hendrix living at the house and playing. We went on to meet a young fellow by the name of Kendrick Lamar who sampled the record and we got a Grammy award for it.”

The set was shot at their home studio in St. Louis, Mo., where Ronald and his brother Ernie stand surrounded by talented musicians and background vocalists. They performed a snippet ofrom their brilliant catalogue packed with classic anthems that you will confidently sing-a-long to like you are at Tuesday night karaoke.

The Isley Brothers take on four of their massive hits, which have been sampled or covered by over 300 artists. The 1983 bedroom bop, “Between the Sheets” was introduced by Mr. Bigs, as an ode to the late, great Notorious B.I.G., “I like it when you call me Big Poppa.” They continued with three more songs, including the cookout classics “Footsteps in the Dark” and “For the Love of You.”

Watching Ron and Ernie Isley influence a new generation of artists is a sight to see as they propel to even greater heights as the extraordinary legends they are. The group continues to perform music that was created decades ago and the feeling of passion and love reigns true today.

The Isley Brothers are set to perform at a number of music festivals from ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Ga to Once Upon A Time In LA at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Ca. Be sure to catch these guys live for what will likely be an unforgettable experience. Catch the full Isley Brothers Tiny Desk (Home) concert below.

Watch: The Isley Brothers Make A Smooth Return To The Limelight On NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Stage was originally published on globalgrind.com

