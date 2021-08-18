Charlotte mask mandate in effect for indoor, public spaces till September 1

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Mecklenburg County Public Health officials issues a mask mandate for the City of Charlotte for indoor and public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, August 15 at 5 PM. Officials said this requirement applies to all individuals who are five years old or older.

This mandate comes as the number of COVID cases climb in the Charlotte area and across the nation with the Delta Variant cases.

Officials said the only exceptions to the mask mandate are:

Should not wear a Face Covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the Face Covering without assistance);

Is actively eating or drinking;

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience (the audience is still required to wear a Face Covering if indoors);

Is temporarily removing their Face Coverings at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;

Has found their Face Covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

Mecklenburg County commission held a press conference to discuss the new mask mandate:

The mask mandate will stay in effect through September 1.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

THE LATEST: Chucky Thompson, Famed R&B Producer Of Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life,’ Passes Away

Ice-T’s Wife Coco Says She Still Breastfeeds Their 5 Year Old Daughter

Rev. Al Sharpton To Deliver Eulogy At Biz Markie Funeral Monday

Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s DONDA livestream event

Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Lons dead at 61

Lil Durk, girlfriend involved in a shootout during attempted home invasion

Medical Mixup: Wrong Patient Given Kidney At Ohio Hospital

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

Trump to Sue Facebook, Twitter Over Social Media Ban

Report: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64

Master P Lands A $2 Million Deal For His “Balling”19 Year Old Son!

Biz Markie Is Still Alive: Manager Denies Rumors of NYC Rapper’s Death

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Has Returned

Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd

Vanessa Bryant Reaches A Settlement For Helicopter Crash!

Charlotte mask mandate in effect for indoor, public spaces till September 1 was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: