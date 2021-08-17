Danielle Brooks’ Engagement Shoot Was Straight Out Of A Black Fairytale

Danielle Brooks and her fiancée Dennis exuded Black excellence in an engagement shoot posted to her Instagram page. The Orange is the New Black actress looked radiant in a brown custom Brides by Nona dress and a matching brown hat. Dennis wore a gold Garcon Couture suit. The couple was styled by Kelly Augustine, stylist, content creator, and judge on The Shade Room’s Thick House series.
In a post Danielle wrote:
“Richer than Godiva, sweeter than the sugar cane of Haiti, hotter than the Carolina sun. Our love is pure and honest. Withstanding and strong. Our love is ordained by the Divine. God- centered.
D&D FOREVER
THE ENGAGEMENT SERIES PART 1”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
In another set of photos the couple, who welcomed their first child together in November of 2019, posed in an open field with a motorcycle as their prop. Danielle wore a custom corset by designer Edwin Reyes and a veil from David’s Bridal. Dennis wore a vest by The Tailory and a hat by Goorin Bros.
The doting couple shared an intimate embrace that shows the undeniable chemistry between the two. In her second post her caption read:
“We gonna ride til we die baby. Time to wake up the east coast…
D&D FOREVER
THE ENGAGEMENT SERIES PART 2”
I don’t know if this series has a part 3, but I sure hope it does. Danielle and her beau really delivered on the engagement shoot assignment. From Black Royalty to Jay-Z and Beyonce “Dangerously in Love” vibes, these 2 show just how beautiful Black love can be. What do you think? Are you loving Danielle Brooks’ engagement shoot photos?
Stay Low & Build: Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame In Private Ceremony, Twitter Throws Virtual Rice
Stay Low & Build: Issa Rae Marries Louis Diame In Private Ceremony, Twitter Throws Virtual Rice
1.1 of 10
2.
2 of 10
Issa Rae is sooo beautiful like her face is top tier— Muted. Argue with yourself. (@___inCANdescent) July 26, 2021
3.
3 of 10
Congratulations are in order to newlyweds Issa Rae and Louis Diame 🥂🖤 pic.twitter.com/nfwgMd7erx— Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) July 26, 2021
4.
4 of 10
Issa Rae the Awkward Black girl got married and I’m so freaking happy for her!! 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7c2BTfonAo— ~Alexandria~ “AstroPetty” (@DOPECHICKBEATS) July 26, 2021
5.
5 of 10
Issa Rae is the first person I know to do that “imma pop up married” thing y’all be lying about. Salute to that talented black queen & congrats to the newlyweds 🥂— Lesroy 🇳🇬🇯🇲 (@YoShowtime) July 26, 2021
6.
6 of 10
Not y’all not understanding Issa Rae’s humor. Lol . She looks amazing— Savannah Cristina (@saveannah) July 26, 2021
7.
7 of 10
Issa Rae's @IssaRae impromptu wedding shoot is a fairytale. pic.twitter.com/kIwi6JnLfq— Akosua is kinda summering (@itsafronomics) July 26, 2021
8.
8 of 10
Is my Girl Issa Rae really married or is this for a movie , either way she looks Beautiful ❤️❤️👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/i42d4HNldQ— I get what I want (@gal_traveling_) July 26, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Issa Rae’s wedding pictures are beyond beautiful omg 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yA22bdm70I— IAMNJERA (@IAMNJERA) July 26, 2021
10.
10 of 10
Awwww Issa Rae’s wedding photos 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Cd2y5OXa26— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) July 26, 2021
HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE
THE LATEST:
Danielle Brooks’ Engagement Shoot Was Straight Out Of A Black Fairytale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com