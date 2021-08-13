105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

This week we celebrated one of Gary With Da Tea’s favorite artists, Patti LaBelle. Over the week we’ve remembered some of her greatest hits, but Lady Marmalade is one song that everyone loves. Da Brat and Rickey break down the band and instruments in the back, and Gary dissects all the lyrics. Hear the Rickey Smiley Morning Show honor one of the greatest, Patti LaBelle.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Songs That Stay In Your Head All Day- Patti LaBelle x Lady Marmalade was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: