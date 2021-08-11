Gary’s Tea: Another White Person Says They Don’t Bathe + Future Calls His Baby Mama A Hoe [WATCH]

It looks like Future is out here being toxic again. His baby mother, Brittni Mealy is accusing the rapper of calling her a hoe via text message. Future’s son, 8-year-old Prince Wilburn, allegedly shared an exchange with his dad asking for clothes and when the rapper got upset, he called his mother a hoe. Gary has the tea on why it seems like he lashed out on her.
In other news, another white person is sharing their bath routine for whatever reason.
Lori Harvey Spotted With Michael B. Jordan, Someone Check On Future
Lori Harvey’s roster pic.twitter.com/4JyeQZ5E1y— Tay T. (@TayfromTN) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey dated Trey Songz, Diddy, Future and now Michael B. Jordan. She's unlocking achievements like it's Call of Duty.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) November 26, 2020
I really like Lori Harvey. She minds her business, dates who she wants and by the time y’all care? She no longer does. GOALS ALWAYS. pic.twitter.com/B7MtKCHarz— THE HBCU MERCH QUEEN (CP3 wore us!) (@SISisms_) November 26, 2020
My sister said Lori Harvey collecting rich niggas like Thanos with the Infinity Stones. pic.twitter.com/9O29vpIZmk— Sadagascar 🥲 (@ArseneMcLean) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey is doing exactly what young women experiencing life do. casual date.— 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖. (@_slimarella_) November 26, 2020
When I grow up I wanna be Lori Harvey no cap— chile, anyways (@cleotrapawest) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey built hoes confidence like future does to niggas I love it— THELASTJIGGALATOR (@Rambob13) November 26, 2020
Wait Lori Harvey is dating Killmonger? pic.twitter.com/oG54lKpwTY— Maya (@Maya86B) November 26, 2020
Steve Harvey wrote “Think like a man...” and he’s daughter Lori Harvey been acting like one ever since. It’s how she dribbles the niggas for me.— @RealRaspy Ndlovu🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@RealRaspyy) November 26, 2020
I don’t wanna hear nothing else about Lori Harvey after Monster 2 drop— fresh (@fauxfresh) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey's Hit list🗣️ the girl dont miss at all!!! pic.twitter.com/unKYo0P4dT— 🧘🏾♀️ IMara🤍🙇🏾♀️ (@MondeGasa) November 26, 2020
chile lori harvey don’t belong to the streets, the streets belong TO HER— ray 💛 (@rayvenj__) November 26, 2020
Lori Harvey got Michael B Jordan?— krt (@kvninv) November 26, 2020
That a girl pic.twitter.com/6HyT0PUsAF
Gary’s Tea: Another White Person Says They Don’t Bathe + Future Calls His Baby Mama A Hoe [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com