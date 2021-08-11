National
HomeNational

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell

Burrell made his mark as an NCAA Division I sprinter, a track phenom in a family full of phenomenal track stars.

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
2018 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship

Source: Jamie Schwaberow / Getty

University of Houston’s Track and Field program took a hit Tuesday with news of the passing of alum Cameron Burrell. He was 26. Born to Olympic gold medalist parents, Burrell rose to the challenge making a name for himself at an early age. 

His biography on the Red Bull website mentioned his long relationship with track. “In this region, the track is huge, with large community involvement,” Cameron told Red Bull. “Parents and kids take it seriously, and it’s very competitive but supportive as well.” Serious is an understatement. 

In May, Cameron was featured in Red Bull’s The Red Bulletin alongside his childhood best friend and running mate Elijah Hall. 

The article includes a photo of Hall and Cameron alongside coaches Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell labeled “Running royalty.” Cameron described his decision to run for his father and godfather as a “business decision.” It was about professional development and becoming his best self.

And it was a wise decision. According to a statement from his alma mater, Cameron earned numerous honors, including All-America First team honors in 2014 and 2017-2018. In 2017, he beat his father’s school record by beasting the 100m in 9.93 seconds. As a senior, Cameron won the 2018 NCAA Men’s 100m. 

Cameron and Hall would also win the Men’s 4×100. Their team broke the collegiate record, which Hall predicted was their destiny.  “That was one of my proudest moments,” Hall told The Red Bulletin. “To run on the same team with Cam, and before we both left, we broke a record that stood for 29 years. We really did that, on the biggest stage in college.”

Posting to Instagram, Hall shared an emotional message along with an old picture of him and Cameron.

“My brother. My heart is broken. Please make this pain go away. I will miss you brother. I will carry this legacy. I can’t even believe I’m saying this, REST EASY BROTHER. I love you.” 

 

The pain could also be felt in the statement from his father and former head coach. No parent wants to outlive their child. And now, the Burrell family has the unfortunate task of saying goodbye to a beloved son. 

“We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family, and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends,” Leroy Burrell said in a statement.  “We are profoundly grief-stricken and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”

Along with his parents, Cameron is survived by his two brothers Joshua and Jaden. 

“Words cannot express how we feel for Leroy, Michelle, and their family. Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard, and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars,” Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

See Also:

Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And Saxophonist, Dies At 70

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder Bob Moses Dies At 86
OLY1968-200M-SMITH-CARLOS-PODIUM

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Continue reading Black Americans’ Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

Black Americans' Most Iconic Moments In The Olympics

[caption id="attachment_4176042" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. ET, July 20, 2021 From Tommie Smith and John Carlos' Black Power salute to Gabby Douglas becoming the first African American to win an individual gymnastics title, Black Americans have undeniably had some of the most iconic moments in Olympics history. As the Tokyo Summer Olympics Games get set to kick off on Friday -- one year late, thanks to the pandemic -- that tradition is expected to be carried on, and then some with a number of Black Americans competing for Team USA in their respective spectrum of sports. Since Team USA's men's basketball team -- which is loaded with NBA players including Kevin Durant, widely regarded as the best player in the world -- is already leaving a lot to desire during the warm-up games, we may need to turn elsewhere to witness iconic moments by Black Americans in the Olympics. MORE: Olympic Committee Blocking Taekwondo Star From Tokyo Because She Represents Haiti, Fighter Claims Luckily, there is no shortage of Olympic sports that can also produce those iconic moments. And if history is any indication, one of those Black American Olympians is Simone Biles, who, as far as this writer can tell, is the only athlete in Tokyo with an eponymous trick that no one else can perform. That move is, of course, "The Simone Biles," otherwise known as the Yurchenko double pike that she pulled out of her bag of tricks on her way to winning a gold medal at the U.S. Classic back in May. The most decorated gymnast in history performed it again to a tee during the Olympic trials last month. https://twitter.com/TeamUSA/status/1408588545946796034?s=20 The move will officially be named after her if she nails it in the Tokyo Olympics, which effectively would render it just as iconic if not more than the other moments that follow on the below list. Is anyone betting that it won't happen? We could get another iconic moment for Black Americans competing in the Olympics if track and field star Allyson Felix wins gold. Felix, who has won six gold medals and two silver medals since her Olympic debut in 2004 in Athens, will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games -- an iconic moment in its own right. Not to be outdone, the 35-year-old mother of a 2-year-old daughter has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for other mothers who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics. That alone merits iconic status. [caption id="attachment_4176044" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Allyson Felix wins gold during the Women's 4 x 400 meter Relay on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 20, 2016. | Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty[/caption] In the meantime, take a look at some of the other iconic and otherwise memorable moments from Black Americans competing at the Olympics through the years. And be sure to check back as we update this with new iconic moments in Tokyo.

‘Profoundly Grief Stricken’ Family Mourns Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
10 items

A Round-Up Of Our Favorite Celebrity Aunties and…

 2 weeks ago
07.29.21

Tokyo Will Lose Big Bucks Hosting The 2020…

 3 weeks ago
07.20.21

Watch A Special Episode Of REVOLT Black News…

 4 weeks ago
07.16.21
Photos
Close