Could Al Sharpton Be Running For New York Governor In 2022?

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Following breaking reports earlier today that confirmed Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as New York Governor due to overwhelming allegations of sexual harassment, talks have already began in regards to who could be a fitting successor.

Although he’s currently being replaced temporarily by the Lieutenant Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, it appears that longtime civil rights activist Al Sharpton is being eyed as one of the main men for the job.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Speaking with The New York Times on the subject recently, Sharpton said that political associates of Attorney General Letitia James — her investigation into the governor sparked his resignation overall — along with Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Representative Thomas Suozzi of Long Island and even New York Mayor Bill de Blasio himself have all approached him with hopes that he’ll join the race in 2022. “It’s going to be very difficult for the governor to stay in, and I think it’s going to open up the primary season early,” Sharpton said of Cuomo’s exit, but he’s definitely not the only one that has their eyes on the coveted political position.

Take a look at some of the other prized prospects in the running as well, via NYT:

“Others said to be considering a run include Jumaane D. Williams, the left-wing New York City public advocate, who lost to Ms. Hochul in the 2018 primary for lieutenant governor, and Steven Bellone, the Suffolk County executive.

Mr. de Blasio has declined to rule out a bid. Similarly, a campaign adviser to Mr. DiNapoli, Doug Forand, said Mr. DiNapoli was happy in his current job but acknowledged ‘the unpredictable nature of the governor’s situation.’

The list of possible Democratic contenders will almost certainly increase, and could include other members of Congress, depending on the results of the redistricting process. It also could include the names of more prominent women: Some in party circles have expressed hope that Senator Kirsten Gillibrand or even Hillary Clinton might become interested in the job.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

However things turn out, the state of New York clearly needs some major leadership to right the wrongs from the last guy in office. Whether or not “Sharpton 2022” sounds like the most viable option is definitely worth debating, and we encourage you all to hit us with your opinions to let us know what you think.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Could Al Sharpton Be Running For New York Governor In 2022? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com