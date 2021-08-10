Arts & Entertainment
Beyoncé Says She Wrote “Bootylicious” In Response To Criticism Over Weight Gain At 19

Beyoncé’s 20-year reign in pop music has included more than a handful of uplifting anthems — hello, “Single Ladies”! — but it definitely comes as a surprise to learn that “Bootylicious,” her 2001 chart-topping hit as a member of R&B group Destiny’s Child, was actually a tune about body positivity in reaction to haters in the media.

Debuting one of many covers for “The Icon Issue” of Harper’s Bazaar, King Bey made the revelation in what might be one of her most candid interviews to date. Throughout the editorial she gives deep introspect into the values she learned in her 20s, 30s and how she views life as she approaches turning 40 in a few weeks. However, it was the “Bootylicious” fun fact that she experienced at the age of 19 that peaked the interest of many.

 

Here’s what Beyoncé says of turning criticism into creativity as a teenager, via Harper’s Bazaar:

“My father constantly encouraged me to write my own songs and create my own vision. He is the reason I wrote and produced at such a young age. I remember when I started hearing people criticize me after I had put on some weight. I was 19. None of the sample clothes fit me. I was feeling a bit insecure from hearing some of the comments, and I woke up one day and refused to feel sorry for myself, so I wrote “Bootylicious.” It was the beginning of me using whatever life handed me and turning it into something empowering to other women and men who were struggling with the same thing.”

 

The full interview is truly an eye-opener into the life and career for one of the Black community’s greatest entertainers of all time. Read the full piece and the breathtaking images over at Harper’s Bazaar. In the meantime, reminisce on her DC3 number one Billboard Hot 100 single “Bootylicious” below:

 

UPDATED: 10:15 a.m. EDT, Sept. 4, 2020 — Happy Bey Day! Today is Beyoncé‘s birthday and social media is on fire. The queen of everything is 39 years old and we’ve had the pleasure of seeing her evolve over more than 20 years. From her days in Destiny’s Child to her solo debut hit single “Crazy in Love” in 2004 to the groundbreaking “Lemonade” in 2016, Mrs. Carter has certainly and rightfully earned her place in pop culture history. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET This year it seems Queen Bey may have something extra special in store after it was reported that she recently “took over” a TV studio “in the Hamptons to record a top-secret video.” As of Friday morning, it was still unclear what would come of whatever she was doing there. But Beyoncé’s loyal legion of followers — more popularly known as the Bey Hive — were still celebrating their queen’s birthday as if t was their own. And to be sure, while many of Beyoncé’s fans are everyday people, there are also plenty of her fellow superstars who also adore her. That was especially evident Friday as Twitter was lit with shout outs from a nonstop stream of celebrities who took the time to tweet their tidings and wish Beyoncé that happiest birthday. https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/1301753733580161025?s=20 Queen Bey was also being recognized by the United Nations for her feminist activism that is “always supporting equality, empowering women to trust in themselves, encouraging girls to be bold & inspiring us all. https://twitter.com/UN_Women/status/1301876431635582978?s=20   Bey has also never shied away from embracing her roots. So in honor of her birthday, check out our favorite, Blackest Beyoncé moments on stage.

